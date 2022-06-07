ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce

By Robert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, JUNE 9 8:00-9:00 AM Receive reports and updates each month from Federal, State, and County legislative representatives and City government. Additional reports to include Utilities, Sheriff’s Department updates and more. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones to deliver the State of the...

Red Tricycle San Diego

Juneteenth Celebrations in San Diego

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. The name is a combination of “June” and “19th”⁠—a significant day in history when in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The holiday was historically celebrated with praying, singing, and even some pilgrimaging back to Galveston. Nowadays the celebrations include backyard BBQs, parades, and fireworks. Read on for some ideas on how to celebrate our newest federal holiday with your kids in San Diego. Also, check out our article for places to visit this summer to learn more about black history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego voters closer to deciding future of free trash pickup

A proposal to amend San Diego's People's Ordinance is a step closer to getting on the November ballot. The San Diego City Council Rules Committee recommended Wednesday that the full council back the placement of a measure on the November ballot asking voters if all residents should pay for trash pickup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
turnednews.com

San Diego, a paradise turned hell for the poorest

Latara Brown was forced to leave her accommodation because the prices were too high.Photo: TurnedNews.com / Frédéric Arnould. Latara is one of those left behind. I couldn’t pay the rent which kept going up, so I had to leave my house, I lost everything. I first went to the shelter and ended up here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

Tickets are now on sale for the City’s Independence Day Celebration on July 4. Parking, Fun Filled BBQ Dinner, and Moonlight Amphitheatre tickets are available now while supplies last.Text Link. Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramirez Visits Vista Last week, the City hosted State Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary...
VISTA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 05/30-06/05/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 30, 2022. 11:30— Joy Delores...
ATASCADERO, CA
osidenews.com

Bridge opening marks long road to San Elijo Lagoon restoration

Similar wetland projects in the works at Buena Vista at Oceanside-Carlsbad border and San Dieguito near Del Mar. Encinitas CA— One of California’s largest wetland restoration projects came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 4, with the official opening of San Elijo Lagoon’s pedestrian suspension bridge in Encinitas.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Valencia Park, Golden Hill offer some help to homeless with vacant lots

Many San Diegans living on the street were not accounted for in the May 19 report released by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. During the count, some of the unaccounted San Diegans lived in their cars, vans, and RVs. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count report states that "no less than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'Here we go again': San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Gloria Defends Bolstered Homeless Enforcement

Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday defended the city’s bolstered efforts to crack down on downtown homeless camps that had been growing for months. The Monday press conference was the latest marker of a major shift for the Democrat who as mayoral candidate criticized predecessor Kevin Faulconer’s policing of homelessness and pledged that on his watch the city would stop “criminalizing the existence of San Diego’s poorest and sickest residents.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Trust Restaurant Group's The Wise Ox Butcher Shop & Eatery Unveils In North San Diego County

San Diego's Trust Restaurant Group has opened the second area location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery within The Beacon La Costa shopping center in Carlsbad. In summer 2020, San Diego's growing Trust Restaurant Group took over The Heart & Trotter Whole Animal Butchery in North Park and launched the first location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery. Named in homage to Trust's hulking executive chef and owner Brad Wise, The Wise Ox offers a variety of choice and prime beef cuts, premium dry-aged beef and wagyu, plus pork, poultry, and seafood, as well as marinated ready-to-cook meats and house-made sausages. In addition to curated grocery items, deli, and craft beer selection, the butcher shop has an on-site eatery featuring a menu of all custom sandwiches, cheeses and charcuterie.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 BBQ Joints in San Diego That'll Have You Drooling

From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don’t Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that’ll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

