Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Mainstreet In person Morning Meetings Are Back

By Robert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person Monthly MainStreet Morning Meetings ARE BACK! Tuesday, June 7, 2022 8:30 a.m. Lisa Nava Pride By The Beach a program of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. The...

Related
Red Tricycle San Diego

Juneteenth Celebrations in San Diego

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. The name is a combination of “June” and “19th”⁠—a significant day in history when in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The holiday was historically celebrated with praying, singing, and even some pilgrimaging back to Galveston. Nowadays the celebrations include backyard BBQs, parades, and fireworks. Read on for some ideas on how to celebrate our newest federal holiday with your kids in San Diego. Also, check out our article for places to visit this summer to learn more about black history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oceanside, CA
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Big Races Too Close to Call

The question with primary elections is not who wins the most votes. It’s which two candidates win the most votes. And that question was not answered across the board, Tuesday night. In District 2 of the city of San Diego, for example, Councilwoman Jen Campbell easily advanced to a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

McCann advances to runoff in Chula Vista mayoral race

Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar appear to be the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s mayoral primary. A November general election would pit the long-time Councilman against the former congressional candidate. KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis has more on this race. Chula Vista City Councilman John McCann will compete in...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego, a paradise turned hell for the poorest

Latara Brown was forced to leave her accommodation because the prices were too high.Photo: TurnedNews.com / Frédéric Arnould. Latara is one of those left behind. I couldn’t pay the rent which kept going up, so I had to leave my house, I lost everything. I first went to the shelter and ended up here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Possible solutions to Escondido’s budget deficit

The Escondido City Council is considering putting a revenue measure or sales tax increase on the ballot this November. This information is an impartial, non-partisan presentation of the facts as they are today. It is intended to lay out these facts on what could be proposed, their impacts and lay out a few ideas I have spoken to staff and council about as possible solutions.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Bridge opening marks long road to San Elijo Lagoon restoration

Similar wetland projects in the works at Buena Vista at Oceanside-Carlsbad border and San Dieguito near Del Mar. Encinitas CA— One of California’s largest wetland restoration projects came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 4, with the official opening of San Elijo Lagoon’s pedestrian suspension bridge in Encinitas.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

San Diego voters closer to deciding future of free trash pickup

A proposal to amend San Diego's People's Ordinance is a step closer to getting on the November ballot. The San Diego City Council Rules Committee recommended Wednesday that the full council back the placement of a measure on the November ballot asking voters if all residents should pay for trash pickup.
SAN DIEGO, CA

