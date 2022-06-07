Oceanside Mainstreet In person Morning Meetings Are Back

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly redrawn 38th State Senate District was a race KUSI followed closely, as two Democrats campaigned against a lone Republican. The new district runs from southern Orange County through Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Vista, all the way south to Carmel Valley, La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.
A recent Carlsbad City Council meeting ignited a discussion about the effectiveness of shelters that don’t have a laundry list of requirements to enter after one elected official criticized the city’s only shelter for its low-barrier status and voted against a grant that would allow it to expand its services.
Republican Councilman John McCann held a lead in the race to become the city’s next Mayor — with 31 percent of the vote — as of Wednesday morning. It’s too soon to know who will advance with him to the runoff. Ammar Campa-Najjar had a slim lead over Jill Galvez as of Tuesday night. Both are Democrats.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. The name is a combination of “June” and “19th”—a significant day in history when in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The holiday was historically celebrated with praying, singing, and even some pilgrimaging back to Galveston. Nowadays the celebrations include backyard BBQs, parades, and fireworks. Read on for some ideas on how to celebrate our newest federal holiday with your kids in San Diego. Also, check out our article for places to visit this summer to learn more about black history.
The question with primary elections is not who wins the most votes. It’s which two candidates win the most votes. And that question was not answered across the board, Tuesday night. In District 2 of the city of San Diego, for example, Councilwoman Jen Campbell easily advanced to a...
SAN DIEGO — A proposal to lock the restrooms on 6th Avenue and Thorn Street is moving forward. However, that proposal now includes an agreement to install new portable restrooms with a hand washing station and a security guard to supervise at night at a more centralized location on 6th Avenue.
Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar appear to be the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s mayoral primary. A November general election would pit the long-time Councilman against the former congressional candidate. KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis has more on this race. Chula Vista City Councilman John McCann will compete in...
Latara Brown was forced to leave her accommodation because the prices were too high.Photo: TurnedNews.com / Frédéric Arnould. Latara is one of those left behind. I couldn’t pay the rent which kept going up, so I had to leave my house, I lost everything. I first went to the shelter and ended up here.
The Escondido City Council is considering putting a revenue measure or sales tax increase on the ballot this November. This information is an impartial, non-partisan presentation of the facts as they are today. It is intended to lay out these facts on what could be proposed, their impacts and lay out a few ideas I have spoken to staff and council about as possible solutions.
A San Diego City Council committee has voted in favor of changes to the century-old “People’s Ordinance” that makes trash pickup free for homeowners but charges renters and condominium owners. The council’s Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Councilmember Joe LaCava’s proposed...
Democratic County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will advance to a November runoff election in his bid to maintain the District 4 seat, and he will face off against Republican challenger Amy Reichert, who finished a distant second behind Fletcher in Tuesday's election.
Similar wetland projects in the works at Buena Vista at Oceanside-Carlsbad border and San Dieguito near Del Mar. Encinitas CA— One of California’s largest wetland restoration projects came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 4, with the official opening of San Elijo Lagoon’s pedestrian suspension bridge in Encinitas.
A proposal to amend San Diego's People's Ordinance is a step closer to getting on the November ballot. The San Diego City Council Rules Committee recommended Wednesday that the full council back the placement of a measure on the November ballot asking voters if all residents should pay for trash pickup.
