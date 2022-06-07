ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

'Well established' brushfire outside Hesperia injures one

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

A 10- to 15-acre brush fire...

www.californiapublic.com

Key News Network

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Key News Network

Pomona Commercial Fire Contained to Rear of Building

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire on the 100 block of South Main Street in the city of Pomona. Arriving engines located smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. Fire...
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
firefighternation.com

Six Los Angeles (CA) Inmate Firefighters Burned in Flash Fire in Fire Truck

Six inmate firefighters suffered burns Tuesday when a flash fire broke out inside their fire truck at the scene of a training exercise. The unusual fire in the back of a fire truck that’s used to transport firefighters to the scene of wildfires occurred as a training near Golden State Highway and Templin Highway wound down at around 11:15 Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Authorities arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department announced to the public on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 that authorities have arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA
onscene.tv

Car Flies Off 710 Freeway, 1 Extricated With Major Injuries | East LA

05.07.2022 | 1:38 AM | EAST LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a TC with persons trapped on the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle that flew off the freeway, and up the right side embankment. It is unclear if there were one or two people in the vehicle, but at least one person was trapped. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extricate the patient from the mangled car. Per CHP on scene, at least one was transported with major injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tommy Cervantez Killed in Crash on East Mill Street [San Bernardino, CA]

San Bernardino Traffic Collision Left One Man Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue. Unfortunately, the responding officials declared Cervantez dead at the scene. Investigators said Cervantez was driving an all-terrain quad vehicle when the crash...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.  The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.  The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace killed after a crash in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County, CA)

21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace killed after a crash in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace, from Lake Havasu City, AZ., as the woman who lost her life after a crash on May 30 in San Bernardino County. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on Interstate 40 near mile marker 95 after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
L.A. Weekly

Erik Godoy Killed in Pedestrian Crash on South Towne Avenue [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (June 8, 2022) – A pedestrian crash on South Towne Avenue in Pomona claimed the life of 40-year-old Erik Godoy Sunday evening. According to Pomona Police, the crash occurred around 8:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Towne Avenue. Initial reports stated that Godoy was struck by a vehicle in the roadway for reasons currently unknown.
POMONA, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department will be hosting Coffee With A Cop on Tuesday inside Del Taco off East Mountain View Street.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department will be hosting Coffee With A Cop from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 inside Del Taco off East Mountain View Street. Join your neighbors and officers from the...
BARSTOW, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREATS

A Twentynine Palms woman was accused of brandishing a firearm and firing a shot after an argument Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino Sheriff’s investigators say Saturday, June 4 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6000 Block of Mesquite Springs Road. Deputies arrived...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

