ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Jury trial set for man accused of killing rehab friend

By Caleb Lunetta
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial for a Pacoima man accused of stabbing his friend from rehab to death in Canyon Country is set to head before a jury next week. The man, David Alonso Figueroa, 39, is first scheduled to return to court Friday for a readiness hearing. Then, following the weekend on June...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Canyon Country rape suspect pleads no contest

A local man accused of using drugs and/or intoxicants to commit a sexual assault returned to court on Thursday and pleaded no contest to one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person. The man, identified by law enforcement officials as 20-year-old Canyon Country resident Isaac Phillips, was arrested...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Man faces life in prison for 2014 crime spree

A man who authorities described as a serial killer who targeted victims at random in 2014, including a couple who was shot at in West Hollywood, was convicted on May 25 of five counts of first-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted murder. The defendant, Alexander Hernandez, 42, is scheduled...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Canyon Country, CA
San Fernando, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Man charged in Malibu death goes on trial for alleged attacks on 2 deputies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man charged with murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park went on trial Tuesday for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in separate incidents while he’s been in custody, with a prosecutor telling jurors that the defendant’s demeanor changed to anger, frustration and rage after a judge rejected his bid to act as his own attorney just over two years ago.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Trial#Rehab#Jury Selection#Violent Crime#Pacoima#The Sheriff S Department
newsantaana.com

O.C. personal trainer gets life in prison for executing a man and a woman he thought was his ex

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Huntington Beach personal trainer was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 54 years to life for executing a man he suspected of having a romantic relationship with his former girlfriend and shooting and killing a woman who resembled his ex-girlfriend inside the man’s Newport Beach condo on April 20, 2019.
Canyon News

Victor Beltran Arrested For Making Criminal Threats

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on its website on Thursday, June 2 that on June 1, they received notification from a federal law enforcement agency that a suspect stated he wanted to do a mass shooting in Los Angeles, while on a digital media chat. Law enforcement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Sought in Shooting Deaths of Woman and Her Son, 6, in Baldwin Park

A 36-year-old man is sought in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son Sunday in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy...
Canyon News

Robbery Suspect Wanted By LAPD

LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery. The LAPD reported on April 18, around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him “all the money.” The associate stepped away from the register, and the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect quickly walked out of the door. No money was taken during the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Ex-Girlfriend Throws Rocks at His Car; Man at Gas Station Pushes Woman When She Won't Give Him a Snack; Thefts From Vehicles; Lots of Drunk Driving; Mental Issues; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 2 – June 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 82 investigations. Mental Evaluation. June 2 at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of...
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death along San Gabriel River in Norwalk

A man was found fatally shot along the San Gabriel River bed in Norwalk early Wednesday, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the river bed between Imperial Highway and Foster Road just before 1 a.m. The victim was found “laying unresponsive on the riverbed’s concrete,” and it was later determined he […]
iheart.com

L.A. Mom Mowed Down By Teen Driver In Stolen Car Blasts Woke DA

The video is horrifying and tough to watch, but what makes it all even more infuriating is to hear how the woke DA of L.A. is basically giving the teen a light slap on the wrist. The mother in the video above, identified as Rachel, is furious after learning that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy