ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

By Staff Report
westsidetoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCulver City police have arrested a man wanted for multiple residential burglaries in the Lindberg Park neighborhood. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), in the early morning hours of May 31, two residential burglaries...

westsidetoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Man, 77, killed by hit-and-run driver in Thousand Oaks crosswalk

A 77-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver as he tried to cross a street in Thousand Oaks Tuesday. A deputy initially spotted the victim, who appeared to have collapsed in a marked crosswalk, on Thousand Oaks Boulevard just west of Clay Court, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Colton man admits to multiple vehicle burglaries in Irvine

Police have arrested a man from Colton who admitted to burglarizing a number of vehicles in Irvine. The suspect, 41-year-old Adam Quick, was apprehended early in the morning on June 2nd. Live video surveillance at an apartment complex parking structure caught Quick pulling on the door handles of multiple vehicles. Police were notified, and they arrived to find Quick hiding in the bushes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Police Sergeant#Burglary#Ccpd
2urbangirls.com

Man Found Shot to Death in Norwalk Area

NORWALK – A man was found shot to death Wednesday in a riverbed in the Norwalk area. Deputies were sent to the San Gabriel River between Imperial Highway and Foster Road at about 1 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
NORWALK, CA
Canyon News

Victor Beltran Arrested For Making Criminal Threats

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on its website on Thursday, June 2 that on June 1, they received notification from a federal law enforcement agency that a suspect stated he wanted to do a mass shooting in Los Angeles, while on a digital media chat. Law enforcement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Ex-Girlfriend Throws Rocks at His Car; Man at Gas Station Pushes Woman When She Won't Give Him a Snack; Thefts From Vehicles; Lots of Drunk Driving; Mental Issues; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 2 – June 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 82 investigations. Mental Evaluation. June 2 at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of...
MONROVIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
KGET

Arrest made in Oildale double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection to the killing of two people in Oildale Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The man is Guadalupe Mojica, 80, of Bakersfield, according KCSO. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue and was in possession of a loaded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
iheart.com

L.A. Mom Mowed Down By Teen Driver In Stolen Car Blasts Woke DA

The video is horrifying and tough to watch, but what makes it all even more infuriating is to hear how the woke DA of L.A. is basically giving the teen a light slap on the wrist. The mother in the video above, identified as Rachel, is furious after learning that...
CBS News

Authorities use PIT maneuver to stop pursuit suspect on southbound 101 Freeway

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect on the southbound 101 Freeway Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit suspect was originally wanted for began as a stop sign violation failure to yield, a stop sign violation and prowling out of Ventura County. The suspect was said to originally had been called in for being in the yard of a residence.
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Man charged with stabbing 2 nurses, doctor at Encino hospital: DA

A man was charged Tuesday with stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center last week. Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, faces three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury and prior convictions that include assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy