Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

BALDWIN PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO