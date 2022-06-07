One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 89 in Jefferson Co.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO