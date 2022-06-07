ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, WI

One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 89 in Jefferson Co.

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO, Wis. — One person was killed and three others were injured following a crash between a vehicle and a UTV on State Highway 89 between Waterloo and Lake Mills Monday evening, the Jefferson County...

Grant County Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Thursday morning. Emergency response crews were called about 9am to Highway 80 and St Rose Road. Reports show that Cuba City EMS transported two people to Southwest Health, and Southwest Health EMS transported a third person to the same hospital. The names of those involved and their conditions were not released. Details of the crash are pending a report by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
3-vehicle crash closes State Highway 73 near Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 north of Deerfield Thursday evening. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Highway BB.
DEERFIELD, WI
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the name of the bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this week on Madison’s west side. Officials report Thursday that 29-year-old Taylor Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The medical examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
State Patrol Arrest

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.
MADISON, WI
Boscobel Drunk Driver Arrested

A Boscobel man faces multiple charges after fleeing authorities while driving drunk. Crawford County authorities say 50-year-old Brian Yahn has been charged with his 7th offense of operating with a prohibited BAC, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude police, and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A report shows Yahn was driving north on Highway 61 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while fleeing a deputy. He also nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle. If convicted on all counts, Yahn could be fined up to $70-thousand dollars and sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
BOSCOBEL, WI
2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
Two arrested after chase that spanned multiple counties

FAIRFIELD, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday following a chase that spanned multiple counties. Deputies were investigating a string of alleged commercial burglaries that had taken place around the county when they identified two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Beloit, and a suspect vehicle. They tracked the suspects to the Village of...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
One dead, one critical following crash in town of Waterloo

One individual has died and another was critically injured following a crash Monday in the town of Waterloo. According to information released Monday by Sheriff Paul Milbrath, on Monday, at 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle versus utility vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Lenius Road.
WATERLOO, WI
Man Arrested After Possessing Gun At Business in Avoca

Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
AVOCA, WI
Police searching for man suspected of pulling a gun on juvenile

MADISON, Wis. — Police said a man attempted to bribe a juvenile walking alone into a car by offering drugs and alcohol before pulling a gun when they refused Thursday night. The incident happened on Cypress Way just before 10 p.m. According to a release, the victim was walking...
MADISON, WI
51-year-old man shot in Rockford Friday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police say a 51-year-old man was shot in the 1700 block of 13th Avenue early Friday morning. Police say the man has been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any info, text RPDTIP with your tip to 847411. More information will be provided […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Beloit burglary suspects arrested after 100mph chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
BELOIT, WI
High Speed Chase Ends With Drug Arrest

A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
DUBUQUE, IA
Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
Madison police given $50K grant to focus on pedestrian and bicyclist safety

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will increase enforcement around town in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The department received a $50,000 traffic enforcement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials announced Wednesday. The money will allow officers to monitor roads more frequently, specifically in high-traffic areas such as East Washington Street and Regent Street.
MADISON, WI
Man arrested after allegedly driving wrong way under the influence in stolen vehicle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man early Thursday after they said he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250 just after 1 a.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the man as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found that the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg Wednesday evening.
FITCHBURG, WI
Police Use GPS Tracking Device To Catch Thief

Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
DUBUQUE, IA

