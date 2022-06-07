ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Crews battle massive fire in East Rockingham

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ0eZ_0g2ix8Bm00
Crews from multiple departments respond to a fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant on Mill Road in East Rockingham late June 6. Photo by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant on Mill Road in East Rockingham.

The blaze has been burning for several hours, spreading across the plant property.

Several onlookers were livestreaming from their phones as firefighters from across the county worked to extinguish the flames.

Crews from the Rockingham, Hamlet, Ellerbe, Cordova and Northside fire departments responded as mutual aid for the East Rockingham Fire Department.

The N.C. Forest Service as well the Richmond County Rescue Squad and crews from Laurinburg and Southern Pines also responded.

The Richmond Observer will have more information as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

East Rockingham fire continues to smoke

ROCKINGHAM — Fire officials aren’t sure what — or who — started the fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant late Monday night. East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless said the fire appears to have started in the back part of a building that was being used for storage. According to Bayless, there was no electricity where the fire started, so it’s believed it was set.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTV

Union County crash knocks out power to over 2K

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight crash in Union County left thousands without power early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Marvin Road near Wingfoot Drive, which is close to the South Carolina state line. There is no immediate word about any injuries associated with the collision into a power pole.
UNION COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southern Pines, NC
City
Cordova, NC
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
City
Ellerbe, NC
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
sandhillssentinel.com

Cottage destroyed by fire

A normal Tuesday afternoon for several fire departments kicked into high gear when they were dispatched to two structure fires just a few miles apart within minutes of each other. Southern Pines Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 500 block of Clark Street just before 6...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Accident#The N C Forest Service
WRAL

Fatal three-car crash shuts down Fayetteville road

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One person died and three others were critically injured in a Fayetteville crash on Wednesday afternoon. Reporter: Eric Miller.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

One killed, three critically injured in Fayetteville crash

Fayetteville, N.C. — One person died and three others were critically injured in a Fayetteville crash on Wednesday afternoon. The crash, which involved three cars, happened around 3:45 p.m. along Gillis Hill Road. Gillis Hill Road was closed between Raeford Road and Stoney Point Road as police investigated the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to highway patrol at approximately 10 pm, Tuesday, June 7th a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2012 Jeep Cherokee SUV on SC 55 at Laurelwood Drive west of Clover. Sergeant Gary Miller with the SC Highway Patrol said the driver of the...
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that one person was killed while on the job at a local industrial facility on Thursday. Reaver Boone Vaughn, 61, died at the Granges location on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Police arrived at the facility just before 3:30 a.m. The federal Occupational...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Ben Thomas ‘Tommy’ Moss

WADESBORO — On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Mr. Ben Thomas “Tommy” Moss, 80, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his bedside. Services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022 by the graveside in Eastside Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8...
WADESBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Ring camera footage shows blaze that killed 2 in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a fire in Thomasville on Monday. According to Thomasville Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Carolina Avenue in Thomasville just before 9:30 p.m. The fire was “heavily involved” and flames were going to the roof. Radiant heat was melting the siding on a neighboring […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police: Second shooting happens on South Morrow Avenue

Albemarle Police officers responded Monday afternoon to a report of a gunshot wound in the 200 block of South Morrow Avenue. Upon arrival shortly before 1 p.m., officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The case remains under...
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy