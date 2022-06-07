Crews battle massive fire in East Rockingham

Crews from multiple departments respond to a fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant on Mill Road in East Rockingham late June 6. Photo by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant on Mill Road in East Rockingham.

The blaze has been burning for several hours, spreading across the plant property.

Several onlookers were livestreaming from their phones as firefighters from across the county worked to extinguish the flames.

Crews from the Rockingham, Hamlet, Ellerbe, Cordova and Northside fire departments responded as mutual aid for the East Rockingham Fire Department.

The N.C. Forest Service as well the Richmond County Rescue Squad and crews from Laurinburg and Southern Pines also responded.

The Richmond Observer will have more information as it becomes available.