Elections

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday New Jersey's 5th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
All U.S. House districts , including the 5th Congressional District of New Jersey , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was April 4, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House New Jersey District 5

Candidates(1):

  • Josh Gottheimer
2. Republican primary for U.S. House New Jersey District 5

Candidates(4):

  • Nick De Gregorio
  • Frank Pallotta
  • Fred Schneiderman (Unofficially withdrew)
  • Sab Skenderi
Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#U S House#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABOUT

