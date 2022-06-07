ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

A Latest Study Expands Our Grasp of Knowledge of Just How Animals Perceive and What Colors They See

By Paw Mozter
natureworldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiologists have improved scientists' understanding of animal vision, especially the colors they see, by collecting vision data from hundreds of vertebrates and invertebrates. The researchers discovered that land-adapted animals can perceive more colors than water-adapted creatures. Meanwhile, animals acclimated to open terrestrial settings perceive more colors than those accustomed...

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Chimpanzees have their own language — and scientists just learned how they put "words" together

Few animals appear to be able to communicate with a range as complex and intricate as humans. Those language skills may exist in a limited capacity in our nearest evolutionary neighbors, the great apes, many of whom have been trained to communicate via sign language by human researchers. Yet while sign language is communicated physically, researchers did not believe that great apes possessed their own comparable, complex spoken language.
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Scientists may have identified a key biological marker in psychopaths

Scientists may have discovered a biological way to tell the difference between psychopaths and non-psychopathic people. The biological marker is essentially a difference in the way that certain parts of the brain form in psychopathic persons. As a result of this research, they now believe the size of a person’s striatum could be a psychopathic marker to help identify people with psychopathic tendencies.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Blindness#Different Animals#Eyesight#Horse#Genetic Structure#Biologists#Sciencedaily#Biological Sciences
Daily Mail

Meet the family! 390 million-year-old fish-like creature unearthed in Scotland is revealed to be one of the earliest ancestors of four-limbed animals - including HUMANS

A 390 million-year-old, fish-like creature with four limbs is probably not who you'd expect to find in your family tree. But a new study has shown that the creature, called Palaeospondylus gunni, could be one of our earliest ancestors. Fossils of the eel-like creature are abundant in Caithness, Scotland, having...
WILDLIFE
a-z-animals.com

Which Animals Have The Largest Claws On Earth?

When people think about animals with enormous claws, their minds most times drift to the wild cat family only. Could this be true? The truth is that there are select animals in the world that get people’s attention, however, their giant claws set them apart from the rest. Let’s take a look at the animals with the largest claws in the world. The animals you will find on the list might surprise you. Let’s get to it.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
InsideHook

Archaeologists Made Olive Oil With an Ancient Egyptian Recipe

Olive oil holds a rarefied spot in the food world — rich-tasting yet healthy, and able to be used in a wide variety of dishes and cuisines. It’s also something with plenty of history on its side — which is to say that people have been making use of olive oil for, literally, thousands of years. And if you’re looking for evidence of that, you can find it on wall paintings dating back to ancient Egypt, which illustrate the techniques used to make said oil many years ago.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discover Why Male Mice Are Scared of Bananas

Mice are more scared of bananas than aggressive female miceSibya/Pixabay. In a recent study looking at the causes of the stress of mice in the laboratory environment, a very strange and unintentional discovery was made, not only did scientists find out that male mice are frightened or banans, but they also found out why.
natureworldnews.com

Remnants of a Comet that Exploded in 2007 Will Reach the Earth

Comet 17P/Holmes exploded with the largest known outburst in astronomical history, and its dust has been traveling across space ever since. This year, it will be visible in the heavens above Earth. An Amazing Event. Stargazers may see a remarkable once-in-a-lifetime occurrence as dust spewed from a comet's explosion reaches...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
LiveScience

Physicists discover never-before seen particle sitting on a tabletop

Researchers have discovered a new particle that is a magnetic relative of the Higgs boson. Whereas the discovery of the Higgs boson required the tremendous particle-accelerating power of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), this never-before-seen particle  —  dubbed the axial Higgs boson — was found using an experiment that would fit on a small kitchen countertop.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Vast Sonar Map Reveals The Seabed Around Antarctica as Never Seen Before

Scientists have published a map showing the Southern Ocean floor in unprecedented detail. The new images, generated from sonar data that took years to collect, show canyons, ridges, and mountains deep under the water. The map was published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Data on Tuesday. It is part of...
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Convergent Evolution Has Been Fooling Us: Most of Our Evolutionary Trees Could Be Wrong

Scientists say convergent evolution is much more common than previously thought. An evolutionary tree, or phylogenetic tree, is a branching diagram showing the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based upon similarities and differences in their characteristics. Historically, this was done using their physical characteristics — the similarities and differences in various species’ anatomies.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy