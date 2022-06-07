A Latest Study Expands Our Grasp of Knowledge of Just How Animals Perceive and What Colors They See
Biologists have improved scientists' understanding of animal vision, especially the colors they see, by collecting vision data from hundreds of vertebrates and invertebrates. The researchers discovered that land-adapted animals can perceive more colors than water-adapted creatures. Meanwhile, animals acclimated to open terrestrial settings perceive more colors than those accustomed...www.natureworldnews.com
Comments / 0