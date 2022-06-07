ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Seek Man Who Robbed Adult Store at Gunpoint in Westchester

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Monday sought the public’s help to identify a man who robbed an adult novelty store at gunpoint in Westchester. The man entered the store, located in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street, near Westchester Park,...

Authorities Announce Reward For Info on Man Suspected of Killing 14-Year-Old

Authorities Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Compton. Eduardo Sanchez, 29, is wanted for the murder of Ivan Villareal, who was found on Aug. 10, 2021, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest inside a camper in the 4200 block of East San Luis Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department did not explain why Sanchez was suspected of the murder.
COMPTON, CA
Robbery Suspect Wanted By LAPD

LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery. The LAPD reported on April 18, around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him “all the money.” The associate stepped away from the register, and the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect quickly walked out of the door. No money was taken during the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Convicted in Marijuana Dispensary Worker’s Killing

A 51-year-old man was convicted Thursday for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted of murder, with a special-circumstance allegation of a killing during a robbery, and felony second-degree robbery. Triplett, who faces life in prison without parole, is scheduled to be sentenced July 6.
SANTA ANA, CA
Man, 18, Pleads Not Guilty to Firing Ghost Gun at Two LAPD Officers

An 18-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other counts for allegedly firing with a so-called “ghost gun” at two Los Angeles police officers in a patrol vehicle. Anthony Lamont Hill is charged with two counts each of attempted murder of a peace officer in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man faces life in prison for 2014 crime spree

A man who authorities described as a serial killer who targeted victims at random in 2014, including a couple who was shot at in West Hollywood, was convicted on May 25 of five counts of first-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted murder. The defendant, Alexander Hernandez, 42, is scheduled...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Palm Springs Man Allegedly Assaulted Driver, Tried To Run Over Bicyclist

A 27-year-old man was charged Thursday with attempted murder and other charges following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in Palm Springs. Juaquin Mercer Moraga was charged with five felony counts for attempted murder, two for vandalism, one for...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Man, 53, Reported Missing in Pico Rivera

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 53-year-old man with bipolar disorder who was last seen in Pico Rivera. Adalberto Ramirez was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PICO RIVERA, CA
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
Teenage Boy Missing After Last Being Seen in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in East Los Angeles. Andrew Miguel Barocio was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. in the 900 block of North Rowan Avenue, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Andrew is...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Spree in Anaheim

A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two men and two women in Anaheim. Gino Liam Fuentes, who has been in custody since July 4, 2017, pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and single counts each of criminal threats and inflicting injury on an elder adult, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, personal use of a deadly weapon and attempted premeditated murder.
ANAHEIM, CA
Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
Man Killed in Glendora Crash Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Glendora. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday to Glendora Mountain Road and Mile Marker 6.50 where they found a black Miata far down an embankment with a person trapped inside. Zi...
GLENDORA, CA
Monrovia Police: Ex-Girlfriend Throws Rocks at His Car; Man at Gas Station Pushes Woman When She Won't Give Him a Snack; Thefts From Vehicles; Lots of Drunk Driving; Mental Issues; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 2 – June 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 82 investigations. Mental Evaluation. June 2 at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of...
MONROVIA, CA
One Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting Near South Gate

SOUTH GATE – One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting Tuesday evening in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate. The shooting was reported just before 6:35 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near...
SOUTH GATE, CA

