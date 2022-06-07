Police Seek Man Who Robbed Adult Store at Gunpoint in Westchester

LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery. The LAPD reported on April 18, around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him “all the money.” The associate stepped away from the register, and the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect quickly walked out of the door. No money was taken during the incident.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO