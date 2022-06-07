ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference about Maine, NH beaches back after 3-year hiatus

 3 days ago

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (AP) — A conference about the health of the Maine and New Hampshire coasts is coming back after a three-year hiatus.

The 13th biennial Beaches Conference is scheduled to take place on June 10 at Berwick Academy in Maine. The conference is intended to bring together scientists, students, regulators and many others to brainstorm about the future of the region’s beaches.

Officials with University of Maine said the conference themes this year include tourism, coastal management and community resilience in the era of climate change.

The New England coastline “can be so awe-inspiring that it would be easy to lose sight of its critical function to the environment and to the local economy,” said Liz Torrance, a spokesperson for Kennebunk Savings, the event’s lead sponsor.

