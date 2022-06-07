Louise Edwards

Randy Timmons, 64 of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, June 6, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Hospital, Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born Tuesday, July 2, 1957, the beloved son of Charlie and Betty Ruth Timmons. Randy was a hard worker and provider for his family. He worked as a mechanic at Oshkosh B’gosh and Carhartt until 2005, and then enjoyed being a stay-at-home Popsi keeping the grandchildren while family worked. Randy loved his family deeply and treasured the time making precious memories with them. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and leaves behind many dear friends. He was a member of the Methodist Church. Randy was a graduate of Stewart County High School Class of 1975.
