ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Louise Edwards

By Tyrone Tony Reed Jr.
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Louise Edwards, 84, of Union City, died Saturday at AHC...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Hazel Cunningham

Mrs. Hazel Cunningham, 93, of Troy, passed away Monday at AHC Union City. Graveside services for Mrs. Cunningham will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday at New Ebenezer Cemetery near Troy. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Janice Faye King

Mrs. Janice Faye King, 65, of Hornbeak, passed away 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Union City. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Brother Mike Davis will officiate. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Dr. Eugene Gulish

Paris, Tenn.–Long-time local physician Dr. Eugene “Gene” Gulish has passed away. Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St, Paris. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8 from 4 pm-7 pm at the Commercial Building of the Henry County Fairgrounds, 517 Royal Oak Drive in Paris, and continue Thursday, June 9, from 1 pm- 2 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 9 at 2 pm at the Henry County Fairgrounds Commercial Building.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Rebecca Biggs Barrow

Rebecca Biggs Barrow, 90, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Fairview Park Assisted and Memory Care Facility in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Rebecca was born in Dover, Tennessee, on Friday, July 24, 1931, the oldest of three daughters to Ruth and Fred Biggs. She graduated from Dover High School and spent a majority of her working career in insurance. She also worked as a clerk for the City of Dover office before she retired to provide full-time care-giver services for her husband, Wilmer Barrow.
DOVER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, TN
Obituaries
City
Union City, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
radionwtn.com

Eugene “Gene” Frank Gulish

Eugene “Gene” Frank Gulish, 85, reached the end of his extraordinary life on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born in Curtice, Ohio, on Sunday, January 10, 1937. He was raised on a small farm and graduated from Clay High School in 1955. He was the first person in his family to graduate from high school. He attended the University of Michigan for his undergraduate and The Ohio State University for his medical degree. He completed his residency at Los Angeles County General Hospital, where he met his wife, Christina. They were married in Los Angeles in 1967.
CURTICE, OH
radionwtn.com

Randy Timmons

Randy Timmons, 64 of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, June 6, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Hospital, Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born Tuesday, July 2, 1957, the beloved son of Charlie and Betty Ruth Timmons. Randy was a hard worker and provider for his family. He worked as a mechanic at Oshkosh B’gosh and Carhartt until 2005, and then enjoyed being a stay-at-home Popsi keeping the grandchildren while family worked. Randy loved his family deeply and treasured the time making precious memories with them. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and leaves behind many dear friends. He was a member of the Methodist Church. Randy was a graduate of Stewart County High School Class of 1975.
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris-Henry County Community Concert Set Sunday

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Henry County Community Concert Band will present a concert Sunday, June 12, at the Krider Performing Arts Center at 650 Volunteer Dr in Paris. The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. and will feature mainly American music. The band is made up of volunteer players from Henry...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Don Ridgeway Retires After 20 Years As NW Tennessee Economic Development Director

Dresden, Tenn.–After 20 years with the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, Executive Director L. Don Ridgeway has retired. His staff celebrated with a surprise retirement party at the Purple Iris of 1895 Venue in Dresden, with nearly 50 family members, friends, staff, board members, and local officials taking part, either in-person or virtually.
DRESDEN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Ranson Funeral Home
radionwtn.com

Susan Orris Palmer

Susan Orris Palmer, 69, of Puryear, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center. Susan was born March 16, 1953 in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Henry Calvin “Cal” Orris and the late Maxine Etheridge Orris. On Sunday, August 1, 1998, she married William I. “Bill” Palmer and he survives in Puryear, Tennessee.
PURYEAR, TN
radionwtn.com

Patient, EMT Injured In Ambulance-SUV Accident

Murray, Ky.–A Murray-Calloway County EMS ambulance collided with an SUV, injuring a patient and the EMT in the ambulance, as well as the driver and passenger of the SUV. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at approximately 2 pm the 911 Communications Center received multiple reports of a motor vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of Radio Road and KY 464. Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS and Calloway County Fire- Rescue were dispatched along with Deputies.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

James David “Jimbo” Conger, Jr

James David “Jimbo” Conger, Jr., 49, of Buchanan, passed away at this residence Saturday, June 4, 2022. Jimbo enjoyed cars and motorcycles. He was a loving family man who adored his grandchildren. He was born Wednesday, August 9, 1972, in Paris, Tennessee, to James David Conger, Sr. and...
BUCHANAN, TN
radionwtn.com

Bus Drivers With Perfect Attendance Honored By Weakley County Officials

Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum Tuesday morning welcomed city mayors, school administration, and family and friends of the honored guests to a steps-of-the-Courthouse celebration of Weakley County Schools bus drivers with perfect attendance. Afterward, Director of Schools Randy Frazier acknowledged each of the drivers who had faithfully picked up and dropped off students at the county’s ten locations for the entirety of the 2021-22 school year.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Bicentennial Event Set Saturday

TBA – Opening of the Town of Huntingdon Museum. August 6, 2022 at 2pm – Speaking engagement on the Hal Holbrook Stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center. A panel of community members telling stories about the history of our town. Free to the public. September: Heritage...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Annual Reelfoot Youth Fishing Rodeo Is Saturday

Union City, Tenn.–Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at Reelfoot National Wildlife Refuge is being held on June 11th from 7am-12pm. Free fishing to children ages 1-12 years old. Prizes, food, and fun! Come spend some quality time with your family at the Reelfoot NWR. Bring your own pole. Only live bait allowed. Located at Refuge ponds near Walnut Log at 4343 Hwy 157, Union City, TN 38261. Call for more details. Registration upon arrival to event.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools, Law Enforcement Agree To Handle With Care

Dresden, Tenn.–Teachers and law enforcement officers in Weakley County have rebooted a means of working together for the betterment of a potentially traumatized child’s time in the classroom. Thanks to the addition of the United Way of West Tennessee’s Handle with Care (HWC) online portal, educators will receive alerts when a child’s family has had an encounter with an officer. Thereby, proponents of the model attest, setting in motion the appropriate response to possible negative behaviors at school.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Students Discover Sights & Sounds Of Reelfoot Lake

Union City, Tenn.–Third-grade students at Union City Elementary School played their own version of show-and-tell with a trip to Reelfoot Lake at the end of the 2021-22 school year. During a class discussion on earthquakes and their probability in our area earlier in the year, it was discovered that...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

The Lodge At Paris Landing Restaurant Opens

Buchanan, Tenn.–The restaurant at The Lodge at Paris Landing has opened and it has become the place to be in recent days, as more and more people are enjoying meals and the spectacular views of Kentucky Lake. It has been a soft opening for The Lodge restaurant, but even...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Ongoing Carroll Co. Drug Investigation Leads To Arrests

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two women in Huntingdon. Since January, a proactive operation by agents and officers...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Darryl Worley To Emcee “Jam” Concert At Paris Landing

Paris, Tenn.–To add to the festivities of next week’s Tennessee River Jam, Country Music Singer Darryl Worley will emcee the concert at the lake on Saturday, June 18th. Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said, “The opportunity became available to us, so we capitalized. Darryl will be playing at Blues Landing on Sunday night. Having him there on Saturday will add to the overall experience. Plus you won’t have to hear any of my corny jokes.”
PARIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy