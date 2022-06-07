ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Encore High School in Hesperia cancels classes June 7th due to a threat investigation

By Victor Valley News Group
vvng.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A threat of violence against Encore Junior & Senior High School For the Arts in Hesperia has prompted officials to cancel classes on June 7, 2022. The announcement was made Monday...

www.vvng.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREATS

A Twentynine Palms woman was accused of brandishing a firearm and firing a shot after an argument Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino Sheriff’s investigators say Saturday, June 4 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6000 Block of Mesquite Springs Road. Deputies arrived...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
vvng.com

Eastbound Highway 18 in Apple Valley closed due to a fatal crash

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley are closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, June 9th, and involved a black four-door sedan and a dark-gray van. Firefighters with...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
z1077fm.com

REPORT OF SUSPECTED ELDER ABUSE RESULTS IN SIX ARRESTS

A report of suspected elder abuse in Joshua Tree Sunday, June 5 resulted in the arrest of six suspects on a list of charges, including attempted murder, felony possession of firearm, obstructing a peace officer, felony altered firearms, and parole and probation violations. San Bernardino County Deputies responded to the...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

ARRESTS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDERS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND JOSHUA TREE

A man being sought for attempted murder after a Joshua Tree woman was shot May 23rd was located and arrested Sunday, June 5. According to a press release, Deputies responded to a residence in the 61000 block of Oldeander Drive in Joshua Tree on, Monday May 23 for a report of a woman who was shot. Deputies contacted the victim and found she suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.  The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.  The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ARRESTED AFTER BARRICADE AND ARSON WITH TWO CHILDREN

A Yucca Valley man was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies say he barricaded himself into a home with two children inside and set the house on fire. A Sheriff’s press release says Tuesday, May 31 at about 7:15 P.M., deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 6400 block Of El Dorado Avenue. When they arrived Angel Castro, 33, barricaded himself inside of a residence with two children, 8 and 5 years old. After about an hour Castro exited the residence and assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. It was discovered Castro had lit the residence on fire prior to coming out.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Erik Godoy Killed in Pedestrian Crash on South Towne Avenue [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (June 8, 2022) – A pedestrian crash on South Towne Avenue in Pomona claimed the life of 40-year-old Erik Godoy Sunday evening. According to Pomona Police, the crash occurred around 8:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Towne Avenue. Initial reports stated that Godoy was struck by a vehicle in the roadway for reasons currently unknown.
POMONA, CA

