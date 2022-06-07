Police beat for Tuesday, June 7

Effingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the new Land of Lincoln Credit Union building on North Keller by Wal-Mart Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that a man entered the facility implying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and fled the bank. This happened at around 9:45am. There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO