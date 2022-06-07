ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Police beat for Tuesday, June 7

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Two Hurt In West Morton Avenue Crash

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue at mid-day today. A caller advised of a two vehicle collision with airbag deployment and injuries at 11:11 this morning in front of the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller had told police that they believed the drivers of both vehicles to be elderly.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Three Men Arrested For Running From Police on Motorcycles

Three men were arrested after multiple agencies attempted to stop them on motorcycles early this morning. Jacksonville Police attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcycles at Morton and Main at 11:08 last night. Officers had received reports of motorcycles revving engines and traveling over the speed limit through town. The motorcycles fled the Jacksonville Police attempting the stop. Jacksonville Police did not pursue the motorcycles.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Griggsville Woman Arrested For Drug Charges in Pleasant Hill Traffic Stop

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
khqa.com

4th suspicious fire in Jacksonville over last 3 months

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police and Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are asking for the public's help tracking down information on another suspicious fire. Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. on June 4 to a home in the 300 block of Sherman. Crews arrived to find...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Lake, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Chapin, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
State
Mississippi State
City
Willowbrook, IL
City
Pleasant Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

A Wood River man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Brett Lowder, 36, of Wood River, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, possession of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony, and use of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
advantagenews.com

Alton Police investigate "possible homicide"

The Alton Police Department is investigating what is being described as a possible homicide in the Milton area. Just before 1pm today (Thursday), Alton Police Officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street where an adult was found deceased. According to a statement from Alton Police...
WCIA

Police: ATM pried open, suspects on the loose

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Crime Stoppers for Sangamon and Menard counties is seeking information about a criminal damage and theft that took place at Town & Country Bank on MacArthur Blvd. According to police, on May 31, at around 3:00 a.m., unknown suspects pried the ATM machine open with a crowbar and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwill#Citations
wgel.com

Arrests Made After Shots Fired In Greenville

On Wednesday, June 8, at 4:37 PM, the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Crown Road in Greenville for a report of shots fired. During their investigation, police determined a firearm was discharged at the scene. Witnesses stated a juvenile male subject fired a handgun at an apartment building. No injuries were reported.
GREENVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Local Business Robbed Wednesday Morning

Effingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the new Land of Lincoln Credit Union building on North Keller by Wal-Mart Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that a man entered the facility implying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and fled the bank. This happened at around 9:45am. There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.
EFFINGHAM, IL
timestribunenews.com

Collinsville Mother And Son Among Four Suspected In Metro-East Homicide

A Madison County mother and son are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside of an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant on May 22. Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville and two other co-defendants who are both 18 years of age and from Cahokia Heights were charged with first degree murder on the evening of May 31, per court documents.
FOX2Now

Missouri man dies while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man died Tuesday afternoon while performing some maintenance work on a bulldozer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Joseph Shook, 28. of Auxvasse, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday on private property near Warren, Missouri, more than two hours north of St. Louis.
MARION COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police make drug and weapon arrest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics near N. Gale Avenue and N. Douglas Street. Accoding to a Peoria Police press release, 25-year-old Stefan Brown was detained after police executed a court-authorized search warrant on the residence at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Scott Co. Man Identified In Pike Co. Drowning

The identity of a man who drowned in a Pike County pond on Saturday has been released. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood has identified the decedent as 79 year old Gerald S. “Jerry” Stocker of Winchester. According to a pres release, Stocker was pronounced deceased at the pond...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January. Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.
FERGUSON, MO
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in UTV accident

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the […]
ABINGDON, IL
WAND TV

Man found guilty of murder to serve decades in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man will serve decades in prison for a 2017 Springfield murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner of Springfield, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, admitted on March 16 to killing John Laprice Morgan, 26. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 38 years behind bars. Authorities...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

Missing man last seen at gas station in Collinsville, Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen Thursday. According to the Collinsville Police Department, James Mark Quinn, 65, was last seen on June 2 at the Casey's General Store on 217 N. Bluff Road in Collinsville.
FOX 2

Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy