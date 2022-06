Whenever a game is released on PC, you can always count on the community to do what the developers won’t (or in most cases can’t) and mod it in every way imaginable. This goes for good games but is especially important for games that came out in a state most wouldn’t consider acceptable. For a game like Cyberpunk 2077, which has now become synonymous with terms like “rushed,” “lazy,” and “disaster,” to name a few, mods might be your best chance at enjoying the game at all as the developers struggle to fix their game years after release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO