Oakland, CA

73-year-old woman killed in Oakland hit-and-run on walk to church remembered

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 73-year-old woman is being remembered after a hit-and-run...

www.ktvu.com

CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Tenderloin leaves 54-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 54-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported at 1:49 a.m. in the area of Turk and Taylor streets, where someone shot the man in the chest and then fled in a vehicle, police said.The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available later Thursday morning.San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 280 [Hillsborough, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Black Mountain Road. According to the report, the fatal collision happened around 4:23 p.m. near the Black Mountain Road off-ramp. Initially, a solo-vehicle crash caused the man to be stuck in the center divider, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. Afterward, a vehicle struck and killed the...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito police arrest 20-year-old woman suspected of attacking high school students

EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman Monday who officers suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School back in April.Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez.    The arrest follows an investigation of an April 19 incident in a campus bathroom at the schoolPolice said Gonzalez-Lopez and a student related to her attacked two students. One victim was punched and kicked several times in the head and body while on the ground and was dragged by her hair around the bathroom in front of a crowd of onlookers, according to the police.A police news release did not specify any consequences faced by the student suspect in the assault.
EL CERRITO, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police identify homicide victim, announce arrest in case

Richmond police have identified the woman found deceased at a city intersection on Sunday as 59-year-old Shelia Green, and have also announced an arrest in the homicide case. Police received calls at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday about the body of a woman found at the corner of 24th Street and Esmond Avenue. Green, a Richmond resident, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. Richmond police initially ruled her death as suspicious, noting at the time that Green had suffered from unknown injuries, police said.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

15-year-old girl wounded in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said. Authorities said the girl is in stable condition and was able to provide officers with a statement. The Oakland Police Department's communications division received a call Tuesday night from a local...
CBS Sacramento

Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle On West Lane In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane. Stockton police say, around 4:45 a.m., a vehicle struck a woman. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries. No other information about the woman, including her exact age, has been released at this point. Police say the incident is still being actively investigated.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in alleged gang-related attack at San Jose library

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with an alleged gang-related shooting at a San Jose public library, authorities said. The San Jose Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Raul Hernandez, and a 14-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld because of his age.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Mission District Fatal Stabbing Under Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Mission District on Friday, June 3. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:32 p.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 15th Street and South Van Ness Avenue about a report of a stabbing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Colin Rumbold killed after a motorcycle crash in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

34-year-old Colin Rumbold killed after a motorcycle crash in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 34-year-old Colin Rumbold, of Alameda County, as the victim who died following a chain-reaction accident on early Tuesday morning in San Francisco. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the US 101 to Interstate 80 connector coming off the Bay Bridge [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

EL CERRITO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery

Originally published as a City of Palo Alto press release:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested two juveniles yesterday for strong-arm robbery after one of them punched the juvenile victim multiple times and then stole his cell phone. The victim sustained minor injuries. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

EL CERRITO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man. She was rescued by good Samaritans who heard her screams for help. Curt David is the PGA Pro at the William Land Golf course. He says one of his staff hopped in a golf cart and rode to the woman’s rescue. “He heard screaming, he heard calls out,” David said. “He and another citizen had to pull this individual off of her.” Kristina Rogers is vice president of the Land Park Community Association. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police seek help finding missing at-risk woman

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN)– Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman on Wednesday morning. Andrea Goulet, 83, was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday walking away from the Tice Oaks senior facility at 2150 Tice Valley Boulevard. Goulet is described as White, with white hair, wearing a gray shirt and […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA

