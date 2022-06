The New York Rangers held their morning skate with many of the regulars not participating. Included in those that did not participate was Barclay Goodrow, who blocked a 90+ mph slapshot from Victor Hedman late in the third period of Game 3. The gritty forward could barely get off the ice and headed down the runway to the locker room.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO