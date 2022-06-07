ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new Lilibet photo after 1st birthday

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXh3T_0g2iqPXl00

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a new photo of daughter Lilibet days after her first birthday.

According to People magazine and E! News, the image, snapped Saturday by photographer Misan Harriman during the toddler’s first birthday celebration at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, shows the redhead smiling in a blue dress.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, formerly known as Meghan Markle, described the picture as “a candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today,” People reported Monday.

Harriman also took to social media to post more photos from the celebration, including a snapshot of friends posing with Meghan and Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” Harriman captioned the post.

Harry and Meghan, who are also parents to 3-year-old Archie Harrison, were “incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter” and “amazed to learn” that fans donated more than $100,000 to the World Central Kitchen as a tribute to the birthday girl, the couple’s spokesperson told People.

The family, who returned to their Southern California home after visiting London for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, previously shared a photo of Archie and Lili in their 2021 holiday card, People reported.

Photos: British royals, minus Queen Elizabeth, attend Platinum Jubilee church service Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Slammed For Never Visiting Thomas Markle While He Was Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has never met his father-in-law, Thomas Markle Sr. in person. And he never had the opportunity to meet the former lighting director because they had a falling out shortly before he and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Now that Thomas is in the hospital, some royal experts are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reach out to the 77-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
St Paul
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep permanent UK base – details

Ahead of their arrival in the UK this week, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended the lease on Frogmore Cottage for another year. HELLO! understands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to keep hold of their five-bedroom home in a move that could suggest plans for more visits to the UK in the future. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have lived at Frogmore for the past two years, but the couple recently vacated the property so the Sussexes can stay there during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussexes' Brand Was Damaged After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Royal Pundit Lady Colin Campbell Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to the U.K. after joining Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which only made them realize one thing — they are not that wanted in the country. According to a royal pundit, the Sussexes' attendance only showed that they needed the monarchy more than the latter needed them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan and Harry release picture of Lilibet to mark her first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet to mark her first birthday. Two images of the one-year-old were shared by Southbank Centre chair, Misan Harriman. Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in London on Saturday, while she and her family were in the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet and her old brother Archie returned to California on Sunday. More to follow ... Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan and Harry wave to cheering Platinum Jubilee fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted smiling at cheering fans as the couple drove through London during Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling as their car drove on Cleveland Row, a side street near Buckingham Palace, on Thursday.Fans waved and clapped for the royal couple, who were seated in the back of the car with a window rolled down on the passenger side. Meghan appeared to be smiling at the crowd as Prince Harry looked over her shoulder.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy