Rockets leaders show support in rally, prayer vigil for Brittney Griner

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

In a rally and prayer vigil held Monday on the steps of Toyota Center, leaders for the Rockets showed their support for women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, a native Houstonian who is being detained in Russia.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been detained for 107 days after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. The U.S. State Department reclassified Griner as being “wrongfully detained” by the Russian government last month.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, assistant coach John Lucas and president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr were among those in attendance.

“I proudly proclaim this day as Brittney Griner day in the city of Houston,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Bring Brittney home.”

“This is someone who literally has given everything to this city, to this state and to this country, somebody who went to the Olympics in 2016 and 2020 and won the gold, somebody who seven times has been (an All-Star),” Turner said. “The WNBA is here. The NBA is here. People from all parts of our city are here. I just want to join the chorus to say, ‘Bring Brittney home. And bring here home now.’”

The complete story from Monday’s rally can be read in the Houston Chronicle, with video of the event available below. Former players Calvin Murphy, Moochie Norris and Purvis Short were also present.

Comments / 0

Sports
