ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Escobar completes cycle with 9th-inning triple

By Michael Bradburn
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar completed the 11th cycle in franchise history and the first of his career by hitting a ninth-inning triple against the San Diego Padres on Monday. Escobar singled in the first, doubled in the fourth,...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Braves’ Anthopoulos: “I’ve made calls to clubs about trades”

The Braves keep things close to the vest better than just about everyone. Nothing leaks unless they want it to, but I will say general manager Alex Anthopoulos typically does a very good job with transparency in his interviews, and he was at it again yesterday on 680 The Fan, talking about a plethora of topics — one of them being early season trades.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Recapping the Matt Olson trade and how it has played out for both sides so far

The biggest move of the Braves’ offseason was the trade for Matt Olson, as Atlanta acquired the slugging first baseman for Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and Joey Estes. The Braves then subsequently signed Olson to an eight-year extension. It very well could end up being one of those trades that is a win-win for both parties. With Freddie Freeman on the fence about re-signing with the organization, the Braves needed to act swiftly, and in order to acquire a player within the same realm as Freeman, they had to give up multiple top prospects. The Athletics come to town to begin the week, so it felt like a perfect time to catch up with all the players involved in the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
New York City, NY
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Milwaukee, WI
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols milestone, umpire gaffe

The legendary Albert Pujols continued to work his way up Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list on Tuesday, but not before a hilarious umpire mistake. Leading off the fourth inning for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols grounded a 1-2 pitch into left field for a single. It was hit No. 3,320 in the illustrious career of Pujols, moving him past Paul Molitor on the all-time list, alone into ninth place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Hairston
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Christian Yelich
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Nl
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays refusal to wear Pride logo signals a deeper issue in the MLB

The decision that five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers made in refusing to support Pride Night indicates that true LGBTQ+ support in the MLB has a long way to go. In recent years, the MLB has made strides in publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the month of June. More and more teams are participating in Pride Night, in which teams emblazon their uniforms with rainbow colors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy