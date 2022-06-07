ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Round one of “AA” and “A” girls state golf

By Vic Quick
kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top golfers hit the course for round...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Final day of state golf tournaments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school golfers got out the clubs for the final day of their state tournaments on Tuesday. The Bison girls won the class “B” team championship. The Wall boys finished 3rd.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Post 320 drops doubleheader to Brookings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Post 320 baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Brookings on Wednesday. The Bandits won 5-1 and 8-4. The Stars are now 14-8 on the season.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
kotatv.com

Warmer air moving in for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night with temperatures falling into the 50s for many. A few spots in the hills will see upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures return to the 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies. We will remain in the 80s over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny. A few storms are possible near the Big Horns and Sheridan area, but everyone else looks to stay pretty dry. A better chance for storms will move in later Sunday afternoon and evening.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, on June 9, 1972, Canyon Lake Dam burst. It unleashed a torrent of devastation onto Rapid City. But that wasn’t the only area to be affected. Before the dam burst, the massive rains caused water to rise in areas like Cleghorn Canyon and Braeburn Addition which sit above Canyon Lake. Homes were washed away and the debris from those areas caused a massive pileup at the spillway. Marne Thomas and her family lived in the very center of the nightmare of 72.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

1972 flood survivor Pat Beaudette remembers a night of terror

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pat Beaudette was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived through the 1972 flood. He and his family lived in the first residential neighborhood below Canyon Lake Dam. On June 9, 1972, 18 year old Pat was home from college. “And on...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course
kotatv.com

More Showers and Thunderstorms Today; Dry Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms again today. And like yesterday, a few of the storms will produce some hail and heavy rainfall. Drier air moves in Wednesday and Thursday, but a weak disturbance might trigger an isolated thunderstorm Thursday evening. An upper level...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Summer maternity workouts you can do at home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Simple exercises pregnant women can do at home or in the gym. Aliive Fitness Owner and Registered nurse (RN) Christa McCormick says " Keeping up with your activity levels is overall better for pregnancy and might make you prone to fewer complications”. Always consult...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Remembering Keystone, the lives lost during the 1972 Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Flood of 1972 is recognized as one of the most destructive and devastating floods in U.S. history. According to the National Weather Service, 238 people, including five missing... were declared dead; 3,000 people were reported injured in the flood. Most of the deaths were reported in Rapid City, but Keystone lost more than 10 people, most of whom were visitors.
KEYSTONE, SD
kotatv.com

Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On May 27 it was announced that a $1.1 billion meat packing plant would be opening in Rapid City, and on June 6 Kingsbury and Associates, along with Sirius Realty announced the name of the proposed meat packing plant as well as their partnership with the Farmers Union Industries.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kotatv.com

Grilling with Eric - Steaks with Red Wine Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a simple to prepare, elegant steak dish all done on the grill!. First, coat 4 filets (tenderloins) with olive oil. On a plate, combine 2 tablespoons of sea salt or Himalayan salt with 2 tablespoons of pepper and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Add a teaspoon of dried rosemary or tarragon. Pat this mixture on both sides of steaks, pressing to make sure the mixture adheres to the surfaces.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deputies have arrested a 53-year-old man from Rapid City who is accused of shooting at construction workers and firing at least a couple of rounds. Carl George Relf, the suspect, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

City officials discuss floodplain policy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills flood of 1972 forever re-shaped Rapid City. It not only affected the lives of so many residents, but changed how the city builds its infrastructure. Prior to ‘72, houses were able to be freely built along Rapid Creek’s floodplain. After...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy