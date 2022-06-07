Round one of “AA” and “A” girls state golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school golfers got out the clubs for the final day of their state tournaments on Tuesday. The Bison girls won the class “B” team championship. The Wall boys finished 3rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis legion baseball team is focused on delivering a strong season this summer. After spending a year in college R.J. Andrzjewski is back to play another season with the Titans.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, Larry Lewis, and his family of five lived about two blocks below Canyon Lake in Rapid City, South Dakota. On June 9, 1972, Larry, his wife Carol and their children Bob, Randy and Robin were preparing for a picnic but soon the family changed their plans.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night with temperatures falling into the 50s for many. A few spots in the hills will see upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures return to the 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies. We will remain in the 80s over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny. A few storms are possible near the Big Horns and Sheridan area, but everyone else looks to stay pretty dry. A better chance for storms will move in later Sunday afternoon and evening.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, on June 9, 1972, Canyon Lake Dam burst. It unleashed a torrent of devastation onto Rapid City. But that wasn’t the only area to be affected. Before the dam burst, the massive rains caused water to rise in areas like Cleghorn Canyon and Braeburn Addition which sit above Canyon Lake. Homes were washed away and the debris from those areas caused a massive pileup at the spillway. Marne Thomas and her family lived in the very center of the nightmare of 72.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pat Beaudette was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived through the 1972 flood. He and his family lived in the first residential neighborhood below Canyon Lake Dam. On June 9, 1972, 18 year old Pat was home from college. “And on...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms again today. And like yesterday, a few of the storms will produce some hail and heavy rainfall. Drier air moves in Wednesday and Thursday, but a weak disturbance might trigger an isolated thunderstorm Thursday evening. An upper level...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Simple exercises pregnant women can do at home or in the gym. Aliive Fitness Owner and Registered nurse (RN) Christa McCormick says " Keeping up with your activity levels is overall better for pregnancy and might make you prone to fewer complications”. Always consult...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Flood of 1972 is recognized as one of the most destructive and devastating floods in U.S. history. According to the National Weather Service, 238 people, including five missing... were declared dead; 3,000 people were reported injured in the flood. Most of the deaths were reported in Rapid City, but Keystone lost more than 10 people, most of whom were visitors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On May 27 it was announced that a $1.1 billion meat packing plant would be opening in Rapid City, and on June 6 Kingsbury and Associates, along with Sirius Realty announced the name of the proposed meat packing plant as well as their partnership with the Farmers Union Industries.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a simple to prepare, elegant steak dish all done on the grill!. First, coat 4 filets (tenderloins) with olive oil. On a plate, combine 2 tablespoons of sea salt or Himalayan salt with 2 tablespoons of pepper and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Add a teaspoon of dried rosemary or tarragon. Pat this mixture on both sides of steaks, pressing to make sure the mixture adheres to the surfaces.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deputies have arrested a 53-year-old man from Rapid City who is accused of shooting at construction workers and firing at least a couple of rounds. Carl George Relf, the suspect, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills flood of 1972 forever re-shaped Rapid City. It not only affected the lives of so many residents, but changed how the city builds its infrastructure. Prior to ‘72, houses were able to be freely built along Rapid Creek’s floodplain. After...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday was a big day for voters in South Dakota, and some races determined who gets their party’s nomination for the general election in November. However, what happens when there’s not another candidate to run against you in November?. For Pennington County, it...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While May is when National Public Works Week takes place, Rapid City officials say the weather can be a bit iffy. That’s why they waited until this week to do their annual Touch-a-Truck event. Shannon Truax, Public Works Executive Coordinator, says it gives kids...
