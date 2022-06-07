Round one of “AA” and “A” girls state golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night with temperatures falling into the 50s for many. A few spots in the hills will see upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures return to the 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies. We will remain in the 80s over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny. A few storms are possible near the Big Horns and Sheridan area, but everyone else looks to stay pretty dry. A better chance for storms will move in later Sunday afternoon and evening.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO