El Pasoans voice opinions on gun reform during town hall

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Pasoans voiced their opinions during a gun violence town hall hosted by House Democrats.

“When are we gonna do something?” questioned one El Pasoan, as he spoke about the types of guns and ammo available.

“All I know is I would give my life for those students, now I ask all of you what would you give,” said an El Paso teacher.

“See my grandkids graduate and get married and with this happening it scares me,” an El Paso Grandmother said as tears filled her eyes.

The main topics spoke about were the age limit to buy a gun and proposals about background checks and more for mental health.

“El Paso like many other communities is sick and tired of politicians not taking any action,” said Senator Cesar Blanco.

However, Blanco says a lot of money has been spent on mental health, hardening schools, and training police officers what he says hasn’t been dealt with is the access to guns.

“The accessibility of guns to young people to people that access them anywhere that’s something we have to address and we heard a lot from people that they want that issue addressed and hopefully about that in the next legislative session or hopefully an emergency special session,” said Cesar Blanco.

As expected, El Pasoans who spoke had differing opinions on guns and ownership..

“I think the age should defiantly be raised but I think regardless it is an issue of access of assault rifles I think that should be banned altogether,” said Raneem Karboji an El Pasoan.

“It’s their chosen right and if they choose to but they have to be educated on the usage they also have to be educated and have more regulations as to how they get those guns and what they’re doing with those guns especially the assault riffles,” Teresa Chavira.

Representative Joe Moody added he’s going to push for policies based on what he has heard from El Pasoans.

“If we can find that empathy of those folks who opposed this legislation in the past if they could imagine that they were the parent in Uvalde tonight starting at the empty bed of their children, I think we can get change,” said Moody.

Representatives said this was only the first of many gun violence town halls.

El Paso was the first city to hold a gun violence town hall, as House Democrats are hosting a series of town halls on gun violence statewide.

