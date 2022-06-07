ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City and Liverpool ready to pounce for Bukayo Saka transfer with Arsenal desperate to extend England star’s contract

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY and Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as a future transfer target.

The two clubs are believed to be fans of the winger with Arsenal planning to renew Saka's contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AITRD_0g2inxtc00
Bukayo Saka could move to Manchester City or Liverpool Credit: AFP

City have other transfer priorities this summer but are now monitoring the England star's situation at Arsenal, report the Daily Mail.

But a move this summer remains unlikely with Saka's contract running for another two years, with SunSport understanding City are not interested in making a move this summer.

The Gunners will attempt to extend his stay at the Emirates but the 20-year-old is keen to experience Champions League football.

And it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can persuade Saka to stay amid interest from City and Liverpool.

Arsenal did want to offer Saka a new deal on improved terms now but failure to make the Champions League has impacted their financial situation - with Mikel Arteta also chasing a striker or two this summer.

Fortunately for the north Londoners, City and Liverpool are in a similar position with both teams looking to upgrade their midfield.

After landing Erling Haaland the Citizens are keen to recruit a replacement for Fernandinho.

Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has been tipped to move to the Etihad in a potential £50million switch.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And if City are to strengthen other areas of the squad they will reportedly have to sell first, with the likes of Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus linked with transfers.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could also make a summer move with Arsenal stepping up their interest in the Ukrainian.

They face competition for his signature from West Ham but Zinchenko could be keen on Arsenal having worked with Arteta previously at City.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Raphinha Makes Liverpool Transfer Decision

Leeds United star Raphinha has opted against joining Liverpool this summer, instead favouring a move to Barcelona. The £50-million rated winger has been linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks to replace the potentially departing Sadio Mané. However, according to Sport 1, the Brazil international would like to move abroad and join Xavi’s project at Barcelona instead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Jesus
SPORTbible

Manchester City Starlet 'Expected' To Have A 'Bigger Role' In The Team Next Season

One of the underrated success stories from Manchester City’s 2021/22 season was undoubtedly the rise of Cole Palmer. While the Wythenshawe-born talent was eventually struck by injury - which marred what was set to be an outstanding campaign - it is worth noting that the 20-year-old grabbed his limited opportunities with both hands and scored his first goals in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
SPORTbible

Phil Foden Wins PFA Young Premier League Player Of The Year For The Second Year Running

Phil Foden has been crowned as the PFA's Young Player of the Year following yet another stellar season for Manchester City across the 2021/22 campaign. The Etihad Stadium's academy graduate was integral to the club's fourth Premier League title win in the last five seasons, retaining their English top-flight crown for the second time in Pep Guardiola's reign at the football club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#England#Uk#The Daily Mail#The Champions League#Londoners#Citizens#Fernandinho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Yardbarker

Report: Bayern Munich are tempted to raid Manchester City again

The German Champions have been in negotiations with Liverpool for their star man Sadio Mane but if that deal breaks down they may look elsewhere in the North West of England. Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020 so history may repeat itself if the Mane deal cannot get over the line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Three Manchester City Players Make The PFA Team Of The Season

After Phil Foden won the PFA young player of the year Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin De Bruyne all made it into the PFA Team of the season after winning the Premier League title yet again. Cancelo took the left-back position whilst De Bruyne and Silva took two of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
476K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy