Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week?

Devin Bell, La Grande

The senior provided the power for the Tigers, both hitting and pitching, in their 8-0 win over Philomath in a Class 4A semifinal game at La Grande. On the mound, Bell, in a complete-game performance, threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Garrett Bozdeck, Crescent Valley

The senior went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, helping lead the Raiders to a 6-0 win over Lebanon in the Class 5A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Dillon Butler, Willamette

The senior went 2 for 4 with a double and a run for the Wolverines in their 3-2 loss to Lebanon in a Class 5A semifinal contest at Lebanon High School.

Andrew Camp, South Umpqua

The freshman went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a walk and three runs, helping the Lancers post a 10-2 win over Santiam Christian in the Class 3A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Luey Campos, Crescent Valley

The sophomore went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, a run and an RBI, helping the Raiders earn a 6-0 win over Lebanon in the Class 5A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Riley Cantu, Kennedy

The senior scored three runs, stole two bases and drove in a run for the Trojans in their 11-1 victory over Umpqua Valley Christian in the Class 2A/1A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. Cantu also went 4 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs in an 11-1 semifinal win over Knappa.

Andrew Cuff, Kennedy

The junior had a huge game for the Trojans in their 11-1 win over Umpqua Valley Christian in the Class 2A/1A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. Cuff started on the mound for Kennedy, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six and walking two in five innings. He also scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Noah Dewey, Crescent Valley

The senior, with a strong hitting and pitching performance, helped lead the Raiders to a 6-0 win over Lebanon in the Class 5A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. On the mound, Dewey gave up no runs on two hits while striking out nine and walking two in six and two-thirds innings. At the plate, he went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Will Haynes, Umpqua Valley Christian

The sophomore went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Monarchs in their 4-3, nine-inning home win over Dufur/South Wasco County in a Class 2A/1A semifinal contest.

Isaac Hill, Hidden Valley

The senior hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Mustangs in their 10-1 win over Mazama in a Class 4A semifinal contest at Hidden Valley High School.

Wyatt Hurley, Yamhill-Carlton

The senior went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for the Tigers in a 7-6 loss at South Umpqua in a Class 3A semifinal game. Hurley also pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

Jack Johnson, Wilsonville

The senior went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Wildcats in their 9-4 loss to Crescent Valley in a Class 5A semifinal contest at Wilsonville High School.

Kade Johnson, South Umpqua

The senior went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs, helping the Lancers earn a 10-2 win over Santiam Christian in the Class 3A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Ely Kennel, Santiam Christian

The senior belted a solo home run for the Eagles in their 10-2 loss to Santiam Christian in the Class 3A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. Kennel also went 4 for 5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in a semifinal win over Blanchet Catholic.

Ethan Kleinschmit, Kennedy

The junior went 2 for 3 with a stolen base, two runs and an RBI for the Trojans in their 11-1 win over Umpqua Valley Christian in the Class 2A/1A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Clayton Langdale, Canby

The senior hit a key home run, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Cougars in their 14-9 win over Clackamas in a Class 6A semifinal contest at Clackamas High School.

Carson McNally, Blanchet Catholic

The freshman went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Cavaliers in their 5-4 loss to Santiam Christian in a Class 3A semifinal game at Santiam Christian.

Kellan Oakes, Canby

The senior went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, a run and three RBIs for the Cougars in their 14-9 win over Clackamas in a Class 6A semifinal contest at Clackamas High School.

Landen Parker, Crescent Valley

The senior picked up the pitching victory for the Raiders in their 9-4 win over Wilsonville in a Class 5A semifinal contest at Wilsonville High School. Parker, in his six innings on the mound, gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking four.

Jacen Rademacher, Clackamas

The senior went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Cavaliers in their 14-9 loss to Canby in a Class 6A semifinal game at Clackamas High School.

Caleb Richter, Hidden Valley

The senior went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs for the Mustangs in their 10-1 win over Mazama in a Class 4A semifinal game at Hidden Valley High School.

Jadon Roth, Santiam Christian

The senior went 2 for 5 with a triple and a run for the Eagles in a 5-4, nine-inning win over Blanchet Catholic in a Class 3A semifinal game. Roth also pitched three hitless innings, striking out three and walking one.

Jordan Stevenson, South Umpqua

The senior went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs, helping lead the Lancers to a 10-2 win over Santiam Christian in the Class 3A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Drew Talavs, West Linn

The junior picked up the pitching win for the Lions in their 5-4 victory over top-seeded Lakeridge in a Class 6A semifinal game at Lakeridge High School. Talavs gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six in five and two-thirds innings.

Marcus Ulloa-Ford, Mazama

The sophomore hit a first-inning solo home run for the Vikings, accounting for their only run in a 10-1 loss to Hidden Valley in a Class 4A semifinal game at Hidden Valley High School.

Tyler Walker, Lebanon

The junior picked up the pitching win, moving him to 9-0 on the season, in the Warriors’ 3-2 victory over Willamette in a Class 5A semifinal game at Lebanon High School. Walker, in six innings, gave up two runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two. He also scored what turned out to be the winning run.