‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Euphoria’ win highest tributes at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Box-office smash “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the hit HBO teen drama “Euphoria” earned top honors Sunday evening at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“Spider-Man” was named Best Movie and “Euphoria” earned the award for Best Show.

The awards were split into two segments — scripted and unscripted. The scripted awards ceremony was televised live from Santa Monica, followed by a telecast presenting the unscripted honors.

During the live ceremony, Jennifer Lopez was presented with the Generation Award, celebrating her contributions to film and television. Previous recipients of the honor include Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Bullock, Johnny Depp, Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey.

Bethenny Frankel received the Reality Royalty Award during the unscripted awards ceremony. She is the second recipient of the honor. The inaugural award was presented last year to the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

The scripted awards ceremony was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, while Tayshia Adams (“The Bachelorette”) hosted the unscripted program.

Here is a complete list of winners:

SCRIPTED WINNERS:

BEST MOVIE

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST SHOW

“Euphoria”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST HERO

Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow”

BEST VILLAIN

Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City”

BEST KISS

Poopies & the snake, “Jackass Forever”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Sophia Di Martino, “Loki”

BEST FIGHT

Cassie vs. Maddy, “Euphoria”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega, “Scream”

BEST TEAM

“Loki” – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

“Euphoria”

BEST SONG

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

UNSCRIPTED NOMINEES:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Selling Sunset”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Selena + Chef”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“The D’Amelio Show”

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC Drive-In)

Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BEST HOST

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST REALITY RETURN

Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris: & “Paris in Love”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”