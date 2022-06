Following the end of his “Jeopardy!” champion streak, Ryan Long reveals plans for his $300,000 game winnings. While speaking to USA Today, the “Jeopardy!” champion admits he hasn’t really thought too much about his ultimate plan for the money. “I’ve been telling people I just want to take my son fishing. That’s pretty much where I’m at. I’ve got to get a bunch of stuff figured out before I can even go kind of crazy. I just made my first ever appointment with an accountant today. I never had a need for an accountant, or a lawyer. Now, I’m looking into getting both, and it’s really trippy.”

