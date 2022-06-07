ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football | Mount Union's Bill Borchert on Hall of Fame ballot

By Staff report
 3 days ago

Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert, who led the Purple Raiders to NCAA Division III national championships in 1996 and 1997, is on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Borchert was a two-time All-American who played under center for the Purple Raiders from 1994-97. Mount Union went 50-3 over those four seasons, winning four Ohio Athletic Conference titles.

He won the 1997 Gagliardi Trophy, given to NCAA Division III's top all-around player, the 1996 and 1997 OAC Mike Gregory Awards as the conference's top offensive back and was a three-time All-OAC first-team selection.

He still holds school career records for completions (946), attempts (1,447), passing yards (14,482) and passing touchdowns (189). His 15,308 yards of total offense and 200 TD's responsible for are also the best in Mount Union history.

As a senior in 1997, Borchert threw a school-record 63 touchdown passes.

He also has already been inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Mount Union M-Club Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Parma native graduated from Mount Union in 1998 with a degree in business administration and marketing, is a sales executive with IBM. He lives with his wife Erin and daughters Lauren and Emily in Richfield.

Mount Union has one coach and one player already in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former head coach and athletic director Larry Kehres was inducted in 2017 and former quarterback Jim Ballard was inducted in 2008.

The announcement of balloting for the Hall of Fame will be made in early 2023 and the class will be inducted on December 5, 2023.

