Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday New Jersey's 4th Congressional District Election

All U.S. House districts , including the 4th Congressional District of New Jersey , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was April 4, 2022.
On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.
1. Democratic primary for U.S. House New Jersey District 4
Candidates(1):
- Matthew Jenkins
2. Republican primary for U.S. House New Jersey District 4
Candidates(4):
- Chris Smith
- Mike Blasi (Unofficially withdrew)
- Mike Crispi
- Steve Gray
Third-Party Race Ratings
We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:
- The Cook Political Report: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
- Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
- Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.
