Johnny Depp joins TikTok after legal victory over ex-wife Amber Heard in defamation trial ... and quickly gains more than 1.6 million followers

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp has opened up a TikTok account following his recent legal victory over ex-wife Amber Heard in their highly-publicized defamation trial.

The actor, 58, had garnered more than 1.6 million followers as of Monday evening on the account, on which he wrote 'Occasional Thespian' on his bio. Depp had not followed anyone else or liked any posts on the account.

Depp opened the account days after a Virginia jury awarded him more than $10 million in his libel suit against Heard, 36, on Wednesday, over a 2018 opinion piece she penned for The Washington Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuFNc_0g2ijznu00
The latest: Johnny Depp, 58, has opened up a TikTok account following his recent legal victory over ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in their highly-publicized defamation trial. Depp was snapped in England on Monday 

In the piece, the actress called herself a 'public figure representing domestic abuse,' but didn't mention the actor's name; Depp's legal team said that Heard had 'concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career.'

Depp on Wednesday posted a statement on his verified accounts on Facebook and Instagram that read: 'Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.'

It continued: 'And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

'Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ucly0_0g2ijznu00
Depp had garnered more than 1.6 million followers as of Monday evening on the account, on which he wrote 'Occasional Thespian' on his bio. Depp had not followed anyone else or liked any posts on the account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxBPn_0g2ijznu00
Depp is aiming for an eventual return to his film career, and is hopeful he will be able to resume it in the future, a source told The New York Post Monday 

Depp had been awarded $15 million in damages, which was reduced by the judge to $10.4 million in accordance with state law limitations in regards to punitive damages.

Heard was awarded $2 million by the jury for damages stemming from remarks made by a Depp lawyer that Heard had concocted a story and trashed an apartment she shared with Depp to make it look bad when she summoned authorities to the scene.

Heard said in a statement on social media following the trial that she was 'even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.

'It’s a setback,' she said. 'It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.'

Much of the televised trial was centered around Heard's claims Depp physically and sexually abused her, as she said he had attacked her on more than a dozen occasions.

Depp denied that he ever hit Heard, saying that she had been abusive to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUIOm_0g2ijznu00
Depp's joining of TikTok comes after he received strong support from users on the platform during the trial 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VzZI_0g2ijznu00
Heard and Depp were seen during the trial in in Fairfax, Virginia on May 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tV5QX_0g2ijznu00
Depp sued Heard over defamation claims linked to a 2018 article she penned for The Washington Post in which the Aquaman actress called herself a 'public figure representing domestic abuse.' They were pictured on May 5

A source told the New York Post Monday that Depp, who is currently on a musical tour with Jeff Beck, is currently focusing on music and relaxing in the wake of the stress brought upon by the trial.

Depp is aiming for an eventual return to his film career, and is hopeful he will be able to resume it in the future.

Depp's joining of TikTok comes after he received strong support from users on the platform during the trial. According to the outlet as of Monday, the hashtag #JohnnyDepp had more than 33.5 billion views and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp had 20.2 billion views. On Heard's end, a sarcastic hashtag #AmberTurd amassed 4.3 billion views, while the phrase #JusticeforAmberHeard had 85.9 million views.

