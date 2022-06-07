ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 3 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 3rd Congressional District of New Jersey , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was April 4, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House New Jersey District 3

Candidates(2):

  • Andrew Kim
  • Reuven Hendler
2. Republican primary for U.S. House New Jersey District 3

Candidates(3):

  • Nicholas Ferrara
  • Bob Healey
  • Ian Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d36P_0g2ijx2S00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

Judge approves order to open six voting machines in Mercer

Mercer County election officials went to court on Thursday after discovering that memory cards were left in voting machines in six districts in Trenton and two in Hamilton after the polls closed. County Clerk Paula Sollami-Covello needs the bags containing memory cards and voting machine keys in order to tabulate...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Healey beats Smith in contentious 3rd district Republican primary

The New Jersey Globe projects that Bob Healey Jr. has won the Republican primary in the 3rd congressional district, defeating Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith. As of 10:50 p.m., Healey had 54% of the vote to Smith’s 36%. Healey, a former punk rocker who turned a corner in his...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

New Jersey House Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Globe

Crispi creamed by Smith in 4th district GOP primary

The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Chris Smith (R-Manchester) has won the Republican primary in the 4th congressional district against several challengers, including Roger Stone-backed podcaster Mike Crispi. As of 10:53 p.m., Smith had 58% of the vote to Crispi’s 37%. Smith, who would be the Dean of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

N.J. live primary election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 primary elections. Check back here for the unofficial results of contested races. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have an X in front of their names. Ballots that are mailed in and postmarked...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#U S House#Democratic#Republican
New Jersey Globe

Burlington party organizations sweep county primaries

The New Jersey Globe projects that the Burlington Democratic and Republican organization slates have swept their respective countywide primary elections. On the Democratic side, incumbent County Commissioner Allison Eckel and organization-backed sheriff candidate James Kostoplis defeated Mount Holly Mayor Jason Jones and former Westampton Committeeman Lee Eckart, respectively, by huge margins. Incumbent Sheriff Anthony Basantis did not seek re-election to a second term.
BURLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WNYC

Ask Governor Murphy: What will NJ do with its budget surplus?

Governor Phil Murphy and other state officials are debating what to do with something rare in New Jersey: Extra money in the budget. "I want to back the truck up on tax relief," Murphy said recently. "Even substantially more than we previewed in our budget address." Join host Nancy Solomon...
POLITICS
Jersey Shore Online

Bill Would Reimburse Taxes For Seniors

TRENTON – A bill introduced in the State Legislature would keep property taxes from going up for seniors and the disabled. The bill, S-1451, is sponsored by Senators James Holzapfel (R-10th) and Anthony Bucco (R-25th) and co-sponsored by Senator Christopher Connors (R-9th). This applies to the Homestead Property Tax reimbursement program, commonly known as the “Senior Freeze” or the disabled citizens’ property freeze program.
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Norcross Does an Endzone Dance

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1) has won the Democratic primary with overwhelming (78-22%) support, easily defeating his primary challenger. “I want to first and foremost thank the voters. It is an honor to be the Democratic nominee to serve the people of New Jersey’s First Congressional District,” said Congressman Norcross this evening.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy