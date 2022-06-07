ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Names Pure Wafer Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award Recipient

 5 days ago

Prescott Semiconductor Services Company Recognized by State for Excellence in Reducing Emissions, Pollution Prevention and Fostering Environmental Conservation Measures. Pure Wafer, a leading provider of silicon solutions and services to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry today announced that is has received the 2022 Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award from the Arizona Department...

Jaxon, Inc. Receives $100,000 START Award From MassVentures

BOSTON - June 9, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Jaxon, Inc. ("Jaxon"), an AI company developing breakthrough machine learning technology to speed up the human-machine collaboration process, was selected as a recipient of a START award from MassVentures, which funds deep tech startups based in Massachusetts. This Stage I START funding was awarded on the heels of Jaxon's $750,000 SBIR Phase II grant from the U.S. Air Force to implement AutoSpec, an interactive AI-driven design studio that utilizes machine learning models and data as building blocks to create custom AI applications.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alabama’s Ryan Salzman Earns First MLF Bass Pro Tour Win at General Tire Stage Five on Watts Bar Lake Presented by Covercraft

Mercury Pro Weighs in 13 Bass Totaling 24 Pounds, 3 Ounces to Earn First Bass Pro Tour Win and Top Award of $100,000. It was a fight to the finish during Thursday’s Championship Round among the very best anglers in the sport, but when time ran out it was Mercury pro Ryan Salzman of Huntsville, Alabama, whose name sat at the top of the SCORETRACKER® at the General Tire Stage Five on Watts Bar Lake Presented by Covercraft in Spring City, Tennessee. The Bass Pro Tour newcomer weighed 13 bass totaling 24 pounds, 3 ounces, to earn his first Bass Pro Tour win – as well as his first major career win – and take home the big red trophy and the top award of $100,000.
ALABAMA STATE
Ceremony in Coventry held in honor of Day of Portugal holiday

COVENTRY — Outside the Coventry Town Hall, a green and red flag stands in celebration of Portuguese culture and traditions, and of the heritage shared by many in the Pawtuxet Valley. “It’s an honor and a privilege to stand here and raise the flag in the city that I...
COVENTRY, RI

