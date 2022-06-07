Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Names Pure Wafer Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award Recipient

Mercury Pro Weighs in 13 Bass Totaling 24 Pounds, 3 Ounces to Earn First Bass Pro Tour Win and Top Award of $100,000. It was a fight to the finish during Thursday’s Championship Round among the very best anglers in the sport, but when time ran out it was Mercury pro Ryan Salzman of Huntsville, Alabama, whose name sat at the top of the SCORETRACKER® at the General Tire Stage Five on Watts Bar Lake Presented by Covercraft in Spring City, Tennessee. The Bass Pro Tour newcomer weighed 13 bass totaling 24 pounds, 3 ounces, to earn his first Bass Pro Tour win – as well as his first major career win – and take home the big red trophy and the top award of $100,000.

