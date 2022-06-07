Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Names Pure Wafer Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award Recipient
Prescott Semiconductor Services Company Recognized by State for Excellence in Reducing Emissions, Pollution Prevention and Fostering Environmental Conservation Measures. Pure Wafer, a leading provider of silicon solutions and services to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry today announced that is has received the 2022 Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award from the Arizona Department...business.ricentral.com
