The local arm of Camp Invention is convening this week for its 15th year in Roswell, led by local educator Peggy Bohlin. This year 136 kids entering kindergarten to sixth grade are learning about chemistry, biology, physics, robotics and other science disciplines by participating in four different experiments during the camp at First United Methodist Church on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The camp began Monday and ends Friday. The various age groups all work on the same projects but engage at different levels of learning.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO