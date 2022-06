The Bureau of Land Management is opening a 30-day public comment period on its proposed acquisition of a right-of-way across state land for the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. The right-of-way would authorize the trail on state land, provide recreational access to the public, and allow Federal funds to be allocated to administer, operate, and maintain the trail. The BLM has submitted a right-of-way application to the New Mexico State Land Office for a 10-foot-wide trail right-of-way over 74 easements through Hidalgo, Grant, Caton, Cibola, and Sandoval counties. The total mileage on state land is approximately 56.2 miles.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO