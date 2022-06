(Grundy Center, IA) Attorneys for the man found guilty of killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper has requested a new trial. Michael Lang was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assaulting a police officer last month in Grundy County. The jury decided he had murdered I-S-P Sergeant Jim Smith last year. K-C-R-G/T-V reports that Lang’s defense argues there was not enough evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he meant or planned to kill Sergeant Smith. A court hearing has been set for June 27th when a ruling on the motion could be made.

GRUNDY CENTER, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO