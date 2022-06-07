PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Tigers at Sportsplex Shootout

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.

