ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Tigers at Sportsplex Shootout

By Todd Griffin
yoursportsedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopkinsville Tigers faced Warren Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins on...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Todd County Central Youth Basketball Camp

This is camp week for Todd County Central basketball as the Rebels, Lady Rebels, and the coaches get the chance to work with the players of the future. YSE was invited to stop in Wednesday and got this video of the youngsters learning about the game.
TODD COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA Blazers vs. Madisonville (Summer Shootout)

In a very early look at two teams hoping to be fighting for a 2nd-Region boys basketball title in 2023, the University Heights Academy Blazers jumped out to an early lead and held off Madisonville-North Hopkins on Monday at the Sportsplex Summer Shootout. Check out these highlights from the action between the Blazers and Maroons.
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hopkinsville Names Stout as New Cheer Coach

Officials at Hopkinsville High School have announced the selection of a new cheer coach for the final year of activities at the school. Athletic Director Blake Leach announced the hiring of Kaleigh Stout as the new Tiger Cheer Coach Tuesday afternoon. Stout has been employed with the Christian County Public...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madisonville, KY
Sports
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Madisonville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Hoppers Rally at Madisonville to Improve to 4-1

The Hoptown Hoppers are 4-1 after rallying late to win at Madisonville Tuesday night. Hoptown continued its hot start by scoring four times in the top of the eighth inning to erase an 8-6 deficit, and went on to claim a 12-8 decision over the Miners at Elmer Kelley Stadium at the Madisonville City Park.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Flown To Nashville After Near-Drowning In Trigg County

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after going underwater at the Linton Recreation Area in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Trigg County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old went underwater and had to be revived by a family member. The child was then flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital from the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lafayette Day to be Celebrated Saturday

For the past several years, the city of Lafayette has celebrated “Lafayette Day”, where the small community of 200 in southwestern Christian County can come together to celebrate their town. Brick Oven Grill owner Becky East says this year’s celebration will be a larger affair than in the...
LAFAYETTE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Hopkinsville Tigers#Yse
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of everyone involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose both of Paintsville out of the back window of the van.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Cato to open new store in Kentucky Oaks Mall

Charlotte-based Cato will open a new store at Kentucky Oaks Mall on June 23rd. Cato is a leading women's retailer of value-priced apparel, accessories, jewelry, and shoes. The new Cato location will be located next to Foot Locker. Jackie Humphrey of Paducah has been named store manager for the new location.
PADUCAH, KY
wnky.com

Country music star films music video in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The charm of a small town can’t be beat. Tim Dugger, country music star, sings about it in his music video ‘Heart of a Small Town’…which was filmed right here in Bowling Green. “When he threw out Bowling Green I said sure I’d love...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Unsolved Tennessee: Search for answers in 2016 Clarksville murder

A Clarksville woman continues to look for answers in her husband's murder. Unsolved Tennessee: Search for answers in 2016 Clarksville …. 2 men arrested in MNPD undercover trafficking operation. Study raises Titans stadium funding questions. COVID-19 outbreak closes Davidson County clerk’s …. Armed carjacking leads to pursuit in Madison.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
whopam.com

Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

KC and the Sunshine Band to headline Summer Salute

KC and the Sunshine Band will headline the 6th Annual Summer Salute in downtown Hopkinsville August 27. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation made the announcement Wednesday morning and Superintendent Tab Brockman says it’s a big get for the festival. KC and the Sunshine Band had been slated for Summer Salute...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Judge Wayne Shelton, longest-serving judge in Tennessee, retiring after 43 years of service

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Judge C. Wayne Shelton, who is preparing for retirement on June 30, has been a Montgomery County judge for 43 years. It will be a historic moment for the judge, for Clarksville and for Tennessee: Shelton will retire as the longest-serving juvenile court judge, general sessions court judge, or any court judge in the state.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Tuesday Lafayette Road Wreck

A wreck on Lafayette Road at the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a southbound car hit the back of an SUV in front of the car at the intersection. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Teen hit by truck while crossing the street in Madisonville

A teen was taken to the hospital in Madisonville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing the street on a bicycle, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue.
MADISONVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy