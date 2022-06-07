ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

PHOTOS – Christian County Lady Colonels at Sportsplex Shootout

By Todd Griffin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County Lady Colonels claimed a victory over Caldwell County...

Comments / 0

VIDEO – Todd County Central Youth Basketball Camp

This is camp week for Todd County Central basketball as the Rebels, Lady Rebels, and the coaches get the chance to work with the players of the future. YSE was invited to stop in Wednesday and got this video of the youngsters learning about the game.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ — Christian County’s Pickle Winkler

Okay, so technically her name is Madison, but most of us know her simply as Pickle, and when you get to know her, you realize just how well the name fits her and what a special individual she is, on the field of competition and off. Her abilities on the softball field are well known and she will be headed off this fall to play for the University of Louisville after a spectacular career at Christian County High School. But, her accomplishments on the field are not all there is to this young lady, there is much more to what makes up Pickle Winkler, who is this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville Names Stout as New Cheer Coach

Officials at Hopkinsville High School have announced the selection of a new cheer coach for the final year of activities at the school. Athletic Director Blake Leach announced the hiring of Kaleigh Stout as the new Tiger Cheer Coach Tuesday afternoon. Stout has been employed with the Christian County Public...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoppers Rally at Madisonville to Improve to 4-1

The Hoptown Hoppers are 4-1 after rallying late to win at Madisonville Tuesday night. Hoptown continued its hot start by scoring four times in the top of the eighth inning to erase an 8-6 deficit, and went on to claim a 12-8 decision over the Miners at Elmer Kelley Stadium at the Madisonville City Park.
MADISONVILLE, KY

