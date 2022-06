After a year and change of serving as the interim IT director in Memphis, Tenn., Wendy Harris has been permanently appointed to the role by the City Council. Harris first started working for the city as director of its IT project management office in 2018. From there, she became an information technology operations manager in 2019, and from there transitioned to interim IT director in Aug. 2020. The City Council appointed Harris as the permanent IT director on May 9, according to a city spokesperson.

