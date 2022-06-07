ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Sharon Kay Crane

Journal Review
 3 days ago

Sharon Kay Crane of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, June 4, 2022, at home. She was 79. Mrs. Crane liked flowers, cardinals, hummingbirds and butterflies. Most of all, she loved her grandkids. Born May 27, 1943, at Crawfordsville, she was the...

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Review

Jack Bannon Smith Jr.

Jack Bannon Smith Jr., 73, of Crawfordsville died June 3, 2022, at his nursing home residence. He was born Aug. 15, 1948, at Crawfordsville, to Jack and Jean (Lowe) Smith. Mr. Smith served in the United States Marine Corp. and was a decorated Vietnam veteran. He is survived by three...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Judith Ann Friend Fulwider

Judith Ann Friend Fulwider, 76, of Crawfordsville died at 8:26 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Bickford of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Donald Money

Donald Money, 91, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Austin Sr. and Erma (Courtney) Money. Donald attended Crawfordsville High School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He married Nancy Gilliland Newton on June 12, 1983; she survives.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Thomas J. Sheets

Thomas J. Sheets of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022, at the St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel. He was 79. Tom graduated from Indiana Barber School and for 52 years he and Denny Moore owned and operated Englewood Barber Shop on the east end of Crawfordsville. He was on the board for CEL&P for 32 years. In his younger days, he liked to hunt and fish. During retirement, he had a workshop where he did woodworking and made things to give away. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawfordsville, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
County
Montgomery County, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Journal Review

Kimball Alan Wilson

Kimball Alan Wilson passed away suddenly on Dec. 15, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. Due to COVID restrictions at that time, a memorial service could not safely be held. His siblings, Barbara Wilson, Diane Bratton, Gregg Wilson and Lori Wilson, along with his husband, Ayn Baltazar-Wilson, would like to invite all of those who knew Kimball to join them in a celebration of life service 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at The Masonic Cornerstone, 221 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Journal Review

Michael Alexander Howard

Michael Alexander Howard, 66, of Alamo went to be with our Heavenly Lord on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He had been in poor health for a few years. Mike was born April 5, 1956, at Danville, Illinois, to the late Kenneth and Loretta Howard....
ALAMO, IN
Journal Review

Parke Heritage Middle School

Grade 6 — Lucas Busenbark, Joel Miller, Sawyer Monik, Birkley Schelsky, Kamden Shields, Mercedes Thompson, Cian Todd, Amelia Woodard. Grade 7 — Klayton Burgess, Daylen Hein, Hayden Holcomb, Haley Holtsclaw, Jackson Jenkins, Ella Lacy, Logan Mathis, Carly Newnum, Addison Ramsay, Anesa Veseli. Grade 8 — Aerianna DeSmith, Hallie...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

MCHS posts essay winners

Winners of the Montgomery County Historical Society Jane Kessler Memorial 2021 Fourth Grade Essay Contest have been released. This year’s first and second place winners are: from North Montgomery — first place, Graham Swyers, for essay “Joe Allen,” Mrs. Brooks’ class; and second place, Ryanne Woody, for essay “Mary Mitchell Holloway,” Mrs. Collier’s class; from South Montgomery — first place, Marilyn Prado, for essay “Mary Holloway Wilhite,” Mrs. Bowman’s class, and second place, Oliver Pattengale, for essay on Major Ambrose Whitlock, Mrs. Mooday’s class; and from Crawfordsville — first place, Amira Rose, for essay on Henry Smith Lane, Mrs. McGaughey’s class and second place, Anniston Miles, for essay “Joseph P. Allen” Mrs. McGaughey’s class.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Johnson
Journal Review

Savor Those Strawberries

The annual Strawberry Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. today on the grounds of Lane Place with a variety of live entertainment, food stands, arts and craft vendors and children’s activities. The three-day festival also includes a 5K run, softball and tennis tournaments as well as tractor and car...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Carnegie exhibit celebrates county history

The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County has opened its current display “Celebrating Montgomery County,” which can be seen now through the end of the year. In recognition of Montgomery County’s bicentennial, the new exhibit features artifacts celebrating the county. Do you remember when Crawfordsville celebrated its centennial in 1965 or when RR Donnelley & Sons celebrated 125 years in 1989? See souvenirs from these events as well as items from churches, businesses and popular outdoor spots in the county that have marked important milestones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Eutsler receives Efroymson prize, scholarship

First year Butler University student Abigail Eutsler of Linden received the Efroymson Prize for Diversity in Vocal Performance. In addition to a cash award, the prize includes a major vocal performance opportunity during the Fall semester. Eutsler intends to donate a portion of the prize money to the School of...
LINDEN, IN
Journal Review

Board gives OK for boiler, lighting projects

Two projects aimed at making improvements at Crawfordsville High School received board approval Tuesday. The board voted 4-0 to accept a bid from Quality Plumbing and Heating of Kokomo to replace the boilers that serve the academic wing and the pool at the high school. The contracted amount is $883,000. The corporation will use federal pandemic relief money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to support the project.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkhart Funeral Home
Journal Review

Celebrate summer with your local library and museum

Hello dear readers! Did you know that the Crawfordsville Public Library and the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County have a full calendar of activities and events for the months of June and July? We provide lots of fun and learning for all ages for free (or at an extremely low cost). Let me tell you all about it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Ivy Tech helps promote growth and prosperity

Ivy Tech Community College is a shining example of Crawfordsville Montgomery County’s commitment to education. Ivy Tech’s presence has grown from a twice-a-week night class in the 1980’s, held in a Crawfordsville School classroom, to the beautiful facility and campus established in 2013 on Phil Ward Boulevard.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Regional Golf: Athenians and Mounties compete in final meet of season

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County was well represented down in Washington at Country Oaks Golf Club on Thursday at the IHSAA Boys Golf Regional. After capturing the sectional title at Attica last weekend Southmont another appearance at the Regional. The Mounties were joined by Crawfordsville who took qualified with a third place finish of their own. Against the toughest competition of the season both county teams saw their successful seasons come to an end as CHS shot a season-best 342 while the Mounties ended the day with a 371.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Two weak tornadoes cause minor damage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a school, a fire station and other buildings, the National Weather Service said Thursday. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph (160.9 kilometers per hour) struck near the Rush County...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Journal Review

Board OKs economic plan

A south side business and the city have entered into an economic development agreement that temporarily eases the retailer’s tax burden once it is annexed into city limits. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety approved the economic development plan between the city and S. Stevenson Properties 1812 LLC, also known as Stevenson Ace Hardware on U.S. 231S.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Non-profit plans upcoming events

At Dusk-to-Dawn Bereavement Services, we are all about working toward improving lives for a better community. We have a couple of special events planned for June and are encouraging your support. We are hosting a community blood drive 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 300 W. South Blvd., Crawfordsville....
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Indiana man gets 48 years after neighbor slain during survey

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for fatally shooting a neighbor while the property line between their homes was being surveyed. Billy Wilson Sr., 78, showed no emotion Monday as a Wayne County judge sentenced him in the November...
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy