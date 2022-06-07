Sharon Kay Crane

Thomas J. Sheets of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022, at the St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel. He was 79. Tom graduated from Indiana Barber School and for 52 years he and Denny Moore owned and operated Englewood Barber Shop on the east end of Crawfordsville. He was on the board for CEL&P for 32 years. In his younger days, he liked to hunt and fish. During retirement, he had a workshop where he did woodworking and made things to give away. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO