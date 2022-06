IDAHO FALLS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is excited to announce its 2022 Summer Drive-In Movie Series, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In. Throughout the summer, the Motor Vu Drive-In will be showing Jurassic Park followed by big-screen classic movies as the second feature. Admission passes will be $30 per carload at the gate. Movie attendees can save $10 by purchasing their passes at rmhcidaho.org/movieseries. All of the proceeds from the admission passes will be provided to RMHC of Idaho. Concessions will also be available from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie and 10% of concessions will support RMHC of Idaho.

