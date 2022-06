2020 brought business to a stand-still, therefore eliminating revenues previously utilized to fund these events while also creating ongoing supply chain issues that continue to affect the production industry worldwide. While it is unknown if the Friday night fireworks series will return in future years, the ability to produce these events over the summer of 2022 was not possible. Instead, the focus shifted to ensure that the Grapevine July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza over Grapevine Lake was produced for residents.

