Celebrity IOU: Halle Berry cries while arranging home renovation for fifth-grade teacher and mentor

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Halle Berry broke into tears while arranging a home renovation for her fifth-grade teacher and lifelong mentor Yvonne Simms on Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actress helped twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, 44, improve the style and function of the 1920s home of her former teacher Yvonne Simms.

Halle during the season three episode on HGTV said Yvonne was instrumental in her development when she was growing up Cleveland.

Getting emotional: Halle Berry broke into tears while arranging a home renovation for her fifth-grade teacher and lifelong mentor Yvonne Simms on Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU

'If she hadn’t come into my life, my life would have been completely different. She was really like a second mother in many ways,' she said.

The Hollywood star said she relied on Yvonne for support and guidance.

'My mom was a single mom, so she worked a lot. My sister and I were very much latchkey kids,' Halle said. 'She sort of took me in under her wing. I had a white mother and she — being a Black woman — taught me about my culture.'

Halle reminisced about her informative and tasty lessons with Yvonne.

Former teacher: The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actress helped twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, 44, improve the style and function of the 1920s home of her former teacher Yvonne Simms
Second mother: 'If she hadn't come into my life, my life would have been completely different. She was really like a second mother in many ways,' Halle said in a confessional
Key figure: Halle during the season three episode on HGTV said Yvonne was instrumental in her development when she was growing up Cleveland

'We had this thing called cookie talks. I would go to her house and we would sit at the kitchen table and have really deep conversations,' Berry said.

Halle got emotional while introducing Yvonne to The Property Brothers stars before they got to work.

'There's nobody who's been more selfless and helped so many people, not just me, hundreds of kids, and nobody deserves this more,' she said while crying.

Culture lessons: 'My mom was a single mom, so she worked a lot. My sister and I were very much latchkey kids,' Halle said. 'She sort of took me in under her wing. I had a white mother and she — being a Black woman — taught me about my culture'
Selfless figure: 'There's nobody who's been more selfless and helped so many people, not just me, hundreds of kids, and nobody deserves this more,' Halle said while crying

Halle said she went to an elementary school that was predominantly white and Yvonne was one of two Black teachers 'and it was a great gift.'

Yvonne also spoke proudly of watching Halle grow.

'I watched her evolve from being a fifth-grade little girl to being the woman that she is now, and a lot that has contributed to that are the hard knocks. It wasn't easy for the Black kids. It definitely wasn't easy for the mixed-race kids,' Yvonne said.

Lifelong mentor: 'I watched her evolve from being a fifth-grade little girl to being the woman that she is now, and a lot that has contributed to that are the hard knocks. It wasn't easy for the Black kids. It definitely wasn't easy for the mixed-race kids,' Yvonne said

Halle helped out with demolition before heading off to a movie set for filming.

Drew asked her if she was aggressive or competitive while talking about her recent action roles.

'Very. That's why I do those movies. Yes, aggressive. Yes, competitive,' Halle answered before she kicked the door off a kitchen cabinet.

Action star: Halle helped out with demolition before heading off to a movie set for filming

'I am competitive if somebody says, 'Show me how you can beat the crap out of something.' I want to be the best,' she added in a confessional.

The twins were impressed with Halle's demolition skills as she was shown wielding a sledgehammer.

'All these action-packed roles that Halle has played, she took that skill set and put it right into this demolition and she kicked this house's butt,' Drew said.

Hard kick: The Hollywood actress kicked the door off a cabinet
Into it: Halle wielded a sledgehammer while helping out with demolition
The best: 'I am competitive if somebody says, 'Show me how you can beat the crap out of something.' I want to be the best,' Halle added in a confessional

Jonathan also teased Halle after she destroyed a wall about her iconic beach scene in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day.

'Normally when I do demolition, I do usually walk in in slow motion, like your Bond scene where you walked out of the ocean,' Jonathan joked.

'But, you need a bikini for that though,' Halle told him.

Beach scene: Jonathan also teased Halle after she destroyed a wall about her iconic beach scene in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day

'I can change,' Jonathan quipped.

Halle and the brothers completely overhauled the kitchen, dining room and sitting room.

They even came up with custom storage for all of the handwritten notes sent to Yvonne from her students.

The after: The kitchen was completely renovated to add more light and space
Custom storage: They even came up with custom storage for all of the handwritten notes sent to Yvonne from her students

Yvonne was pleasantly surprised by the renovation and her reaction prompted more tears from Halle.

'This is beautiful,' Yvonne said as Halle pointed out the improvements.

'I know, I'm the crier. I can't help it, but I just... You deserve it more than anybody else,' Halle said through tears.

Loved it: 'This is beautiful,' Yvonne said as Halle pointed out the improvements

Yvonne also was thrilled to share the moment with her family and a pair of former students.

The brothers told Yvonne that they also replaced her boiler, fixed the radiator and repaired a ceiling that had water damage.

'This is wonderful. I am still just taking all this magnificence in,' Yvonne said as she started to settle into the changes.

Celebrity IOU premiered in April 2020 on HGTV.

New ceiling: The brothers told Yvonne that they also replaced her boiler, fixed the radiator and repaired a ceiling that had water damage
Family affair: Yvonne also was thrilled to share the moment with her family and a pair of former students

