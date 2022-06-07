ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Tucson, AZ

At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least three people were injured in a shooting and stabbing in South...

www.kold.com

Comments / 7

Roberto
2d ago

Tucson is out of control, hit and runs by drunken drivers, murders, illegals and their drug dealing, red light runners, innocent bicyclists being run down by speeders and inattentive drivers, road rage, illegal racing, smugglers running illegals, an out of control government with their tax and freely spend agenda, promises of hope for the Homeless, need I continue. Better yet you continue, I’m sure I missed a whole lot. It’s like the fall of Roman on fire.

Reply(1)
7
Edward Jones
3d ago

today alone after work I passed 4 scenes in process all fatalities.... I'm starting to understand more cops being overloaded and understaffed....

Reply
3
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested after nearly 100 rounds fired in Mesa drive-by shooting

MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after nearly 100 gunshots were fired in a Mesa neighborhood back in May, police said. On May 15, officers visited a neighborhood near Alma School and Broadway Road on a shooting call and discovered 98 bullets scattered within a quarter-mile radius on one street.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Person barricaded near I-19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Troopers are at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves in a home on Tucson’s south side. An Arizona DPS spokesperson said detectives had tried to serve a search warrant at a home near Interstate 19 and Valencia road before the incident. According to Tucson police, the home is located on South Pinta Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, June 8. According to Tucson police, the collision took place near East Silverlake Road and South Kino Parkway. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Tucson, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Police seeking to identify smoke shop robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify a man who, they say, robbed a smoke shop at knifepoint on May 24. Officers said the suspect robbed an employee at a shot on Alvernon Way and Bellevue Street, stealing the tip jar. Anyone with information on...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Rider Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (June 9, 2022) – On Monday, a motorcycle crash on Grant Road resulted in severe injuries to one rider, police said. According to initial reports, the collision happened near Grant Road and North Stone Avenue on June 6th. Furthermore, when authorities arrived, they discovered the rider in...
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona teen arrested for threats after praising Uvalde shooting

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - An Arizona teen is under arrest after he allegedly made terrorist threats on-line, and praised the Uvalde school shooting. Police in Casa Grande, Arizona took 19-year old, Joshua Bowen, into custody last Sunday after they say he threatened to harm people by mass shootings at a local high school, police station and movie theater in his on-line comments.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters battle large fire near Prince, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters recently put out a large fire in the 3600 block of North Oracle Road on Wednesday afternoon, June 8. The building located at 3629 North Oracle is on fire, and a large amount of smoke can be seen from miles away. According...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kold News 13
L.A. Weekly

Several Hurt in Traffic Accident on West Ina Road [Tucson, AZ]

Vehicle Crash on North Star Commerce Way Resulted in Injuries. According to reports, the accident took place at the intersection of West Ina Road and North Star Commerce Way. Furthermore, the events leading up to the crash remain unknown, responding officers stated that all parties injured in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Frank Atwood execution news conference

Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Casa Grande mother defends her son who is accused of making terrorist threats. A Casa Grande mother says her son has autism and didn't mean it when he said in a video game chat he'd carry out a mass shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sandario Road closed because of water main break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 6-mile portion of Sandario Road west of Tucson is closed because of a water main break. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Sandario Road is closed between West Snyder Hill Road and West Mile Wide Road. There is not yet an estimate for when the road will be reopened.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGUN 9

Sierra Vista police officer resigns, faces computer tampering charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista police officer resigned after he was indicted on computer tampering charges. Police say Officer Raymond Pyle accessed a police database in an unauthorized way while conducting another investigation. The Cochise County Sheriff's Department investigated the case and requested that the Cochise County...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
WSB Radio

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson FD crews extinguish fire in vacant trailer near Oracle, Prince roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire broke out in a vacant trailer on King Road, close to Tucson Fire Department Station 8, on Wednesday, June 8. Firefighters responded to the blaze near Oracle and Prince roads and were able to successfully put it out before it grew out of control. Other nearby houses were not impacted by the fire.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

KOLD 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 7

Back-to-back shootings in Phoenix and Mesa left three people dead and several others hurt this weekend. Outside review underway of police response to drowning at Tempe Town Lake. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A review is underway into the police's handling of a drowning at Tempe Town Lake as the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy