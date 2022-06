A man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after deputies say his dog died after spending an hour-and-a-half in a hot car on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 1-year-old Doberman pinscher named Sinister was left alone in the hot car at a home on the 300 block of Morse Plaza while the car was off and the owner ran errands.

