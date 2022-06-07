Brush fire prompts evacuations in San Rafael

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system building over the Pacific began cranking up temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday, hours before an excessive heat watch was to go into effect.Thankfully, the National Weather Service has predicted the heat wave and sweltering conditions would be short lived and peak on Friday."Given the warm start to the day and hot temperatures across the interior on Friday, an excessive heat watch remains in effect from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. for all interior areas away from the coast/bays as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains," the weather service said....

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO