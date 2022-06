Oscar De La Hoya is sticking to his version of the truth of why Jaime Munguia’s next fight is against anyone other than Jermall Charlo. As has been reported at length, the anticipated WBC middleweight title fight was agreed upon by both boxers only to fall apart over a network dispute. Showtime was prepared to carry the event as part of its spring and early summer schedule, only for Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing—Munguia’s co-promoters—to insist that DAZN be involved in the fight.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO