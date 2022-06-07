ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AP PHOTOS: India's Assam state celebrates harvest festival

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWPOR_0g2ibws300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HX7kU_0g2ibws300

People in India's northeastern state of Assam began celebrations Saturday for a spring festival, meant to bring in an auspicious harvest season filled with abundant crops and good health .

Locals in Gamerimura village gathered to mark the usually colorful celebrations, an ancient tradition known as Baikho festival that is predominantly observed by the Rabha tribes every year in June, although people from other communities have joined in the celebrations in recent years. The festival is celebrated across the state annually.

During the festival, a series of rituals are carried out to ward off evil spirits, spark ample rains and bring good will to the community. In the afternoon, locals dressed in traditional attire come together to dance to the beat of drums. In the evening, a tall structure made from bundles of bamboo is set alight and once the sun sets, priests offer prayers to the harvest god, who they believe will bring a generous crop season.

After the prayers are done, priests run over the hot coals left simmering by the fire, an act meant to honor the harvest deity. Women later wash the feet of the priests before serving them food.

Rahini Rabha, 59, who traveled from Dairang village in Assam for the celebrations, said he has served as the priest for the festival for the last 17 years.

“It celebrates the tribal Rabha people for agriculture, good health , wealth and education,” the priest said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Prophet Muhammad remarks embroil India in row with Gulf states

The Indian government has become embroiled in a diplomatic row with Gulf states after two ruling party spokespeople were accused of making Islamophobic and derogatory comments insulting the prophet Muhammad. The ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) suspended its national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, and expelled its Delhi media head, Naveen Kumar...
INDIA
BBC

Nupur Sharma: How Islamophobia is hurting India's foreign policy

In April 2020 allegations about a Muslim congregation sparking a cluster of Covid-19 cases in India quickly took an Islamophobic turn. Thousands of preachers from home and abroad had attended the gathering in Delhi by the Tablighi Jamaat, a near-100 year-old Islamic missionary movement. Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government called it a "super-spreader event".
RELIGION
BBC

Nupur Sharma: The Indian woman behind offensive Prophet Muhammad comments

India is in the midst of a diplomatic nightmare over controversial comments made by a senior official from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma's remarks, made in a TV debate about 10 days ago, have incensed Indian Muslims and outraged more than a dozen...
RELIGION
The Independent

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India to ‘avenge’ ruling party’s former spokesperson’s insult to prophet

Indian federal intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide bombings over remarks by political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The terrorist organisation said in a letter that these suicide bombings would be to “avenge” the insulting remarks to the prophet Muhammad, reported The Indian Express. “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvest Festival#Assam#Priests#Rabha#Dairang
The Independent

Former Pakistan PM says Imran Khan’s breach of IMF deal was act of ‘suicide bombing’ against country

Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused Imran Khan of breaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal during his time in office, and compared his actions “suicide bombings”.Pakistan is making a last-ditch effort to persuade the IMF to release more funds from a $6bn (£4.6bn) rescue package agreed in 2019 to help the South Asian nation’s battered economy. Islamabad has already asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of its programme, with foreign reserves falling as low as $10.3bn (£8.35bn) in May.Mr Abbasi tore into the 22nd president and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
US News and World Report

Pacific Islands Forum Nations Mend Rift as Super Powers Focus on the Region

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Six Pacific Islands Forum nations agreed on Tuesday on how to overcome a major rift and proposed reforms to the region's major diplomatic group, which they said would strengthen solidarity and bolster them against internal and external pressures. The Forum was hit by a dispute last year over...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara review – the rise and fall of a tech giant

King Rao is born, so his relatives whisper, under a bad star. His mother, Radha, becomes pregnant as the result of rape, then dies in childbirth. The baby is left in the care of her sister, Sita, who is also forced to take on the burden of Radha’s no-good husband. “A big name for a little runt,” Sita’s in-laws mock when she insists on naming the boy King. “He has strong bones,” Sita retorts. “He has a regal lip ... He’ll live up to it.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC News

ABC News

687K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy