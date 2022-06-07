Round one of “AA” and “A” girls state golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school golfers got out the clubs for the final day of their state tournaments on Tuesday. The Bison girls won the class “B” team championship. The Wall boys finished 3rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis legion baseball team is focused on delivering a strong season this summer. After spending a year in college R.J. Andrzjewski is back to play another season with the Titans.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, Larry Lewis, and his family of five lived about two blocks below Canyon Lake in Rapid City, South Dakota. On June 9, 1972, Larry, his wife Carol and their children Bob, Randy and Robin were preparing for a picnic but soon the family changed their plans.
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, with Lori Walsh. This week marks the 50th year since the Black Hills Flood took more than 230 lives. While most of the lives lost were in Rapid City, the flood also impacted nearby Black Hills towns,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
STURGIS — In the primary race for Meade County’s top law enforcement officer, Pat West emerged the victor over incumbent Ron Merwin by less than 300 votes, winning 2,719 to Merwin’s 2,463. “I guess the people spoke,” Merwin said of the outcome. “I guess I wish him...
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in an air base defense operations field training exercise June 7-9. Residents on or near Ellsworth may hear gunfire or explosions during the exercise and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise. It...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
RAPID CITY — Nurse Sharon Weber worked by the light of flashlights, candles and lanterns; Warren Nelson saved a family; and Robbie Corner recalls the screams of people riding out the flood on their rooftops. Those are just a few of the stories featured in a new book commemorating...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are sending out a reminder to the public after a fire in the central part of Rapid City. The Rapid City Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the 400 block of East Denver Street Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters arriving on scene found flames coming from the house.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Flood of 1972 is recognized as one of the most destructive and devastating floods in U.S. history. According to the National Weather Service, 238 people, including five missing... were declared dead; 3,000 people were reported injured in the flood. Most of the deaths were reported in Rapid City, but Keystone lost more than 10 people, most of whom were visitors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of a person who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Rapid City last Tuesday . Kathryn Stverak, the 78-year-old driver from Box Elder, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a Rapid City hospital. According to the DPS, Svetark was not wearing a seatbelt.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Theresa Caputo from TLC’s “Long Island Medium” will be appearing at The Monument for her show “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” September 24. Tickets will go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, at The...
