The new Character Trailer for Nightwing in Gotham Knights showcases different versions of Nightwing, exhibiting the character’s history. The official Nightwing Character Trailer for Gotham Knights showed off different versions of Dick Grayson – from the Boy Wonder, as a Trapeze Artist when Bruce Wayne first found him, and as the man of his own – Nightwing. Here, we say Nightwing in different stylesuits and hairstyles. While the trailer showed him different kinds of moves while in his different stylesuits, we’re not sure yet if his different attires actually inform his gameplay. According to Warner Bros. Games, players will be able to craft and customize Nightwing’s different attires in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO