VFW Auxiliary hosts pet food drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company donated more than $40,000 from the sale of timber harvested at its BlueOval SK Battery Park site to a volunteer fire department in Kentucky. The donation totaled $41,589.75 and increased the annual average budget by more than 50% at the Glendale Volunteer Fire...
Adaptive Yoga, 9 a.m., Hardin County Public Library, 100 Jim Owen Drive, E’town. Come in comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. A brief screening will be done, patrons must be on time as waivers must be signed prior to class. Masks are required in class because of county Covid metrics. POC: 270-769-6337.
Radcliff will be full of knives, moonshine and music Saturday as the Kentucky Moonshine Festival begins. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 92 Bourbon Trace in what some have labeled as Radcliff’s “bourbon and blade district.” The event features live music from Juggernaut Jug Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and the Kentucky Cowhands. Food trucks and other vendors will be on-site during the festival. Also included is a knife show and, of course, moonshine.
Myra Covault has a love of helping others, those with two legs and four. She’s active in the Lincoln Trail Area Development District and works with shelter animals and wildlife. Covault was born in Fort Knox and moved around while her father was in the military. In 1980, he...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With kids out of school, there’s more pressure on parents to provide three meals a day. “I have three kids at home still, and a gallon of milk is four dollars a gallon,” mother Amanda Langley said. “And with three kids needing milk, it’s impossible.”
SOMERSET, Ky. (KT) – Sometimes it takes connecting all the dots for a picture to come into clear view. God can be like that too, putting every dot in place even without us noticing, until they are all connected and we are wowed by the outcome. Jonathan Logan, the...
The Hardin County Community Fair and Horse Show is just around the corner and registrations have begun for one of the fair’s long running traditions. Registration is taking place for the pageant categories of Miss for ages 16-21, Miss Teen for ages 13-15, Miss Pre-Teen for ages 8-12 and Little Miss/Mister for ages 5-7. The cutoff for registration is July 1 and pageants take place during the fair July 11-16.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Felts Family Foundation’s second annual Bourbon Brews & BBQ Festival returns to Shepherdsville Park on Saturday, June 11. Over 1,200 people came to the festival in 2021, the release said. The Festival will be held from 2 p.m to 8 p.m. and...
The city of Vine Grove is having a blast this summer. Soft rock band Pure Prairie League is performing Aug. 13 along with opener and singer-songwriter Josh Mitcham at Optimist Park at the Ewart Amphitheater. While the concert is free, preferred seating is for sale at $20 a seat. Vine...
A new Topgolf is well on its way to being finished later this year. Now there’s a plan for some new development right across the street. It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility. Car crashes into Charlestown Rd. home, neighbors push city for traffic solutions. Updated:...
White SquirrelPhoto by Jakob von Raumer; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Some rare squirrels in nature have white coats. The white coloring of the squirrels can be due to a few factors such as albinism and another condition called leucism.
Leave the kids at home with the babysitter so that you can have an adult-only water adventure where you float and relax in this Kentucky paradise. There's a swimming hole in LaGrange, Kentucky that has some of the cleanest and bluest water in the area. There, you can float, paddle, snorkel, and even dive into this rock quarry. Falling Rock Park is located about two hours away from Evansville, so it's a perfect weekend road trip for you and your friends to have a blast together.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Fire Department responded to a fire at a residential property in Newburg Tuesday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., the fire department responded to the 3900 block of Melda Lane where they found a house that had caught fire. Firefighters said that all people...
Felix Grimes donned a neon safety vest, a blue helmet and other gear before picking up a bucket of water and piece of piping as he competed in a relay race Tuesday during a trip to the White Mills Water Treatment Plant. Grimes is one of several Lakewood, Cecilia Valley...
Louisville's little survivor Ethan is getting closer to winning a hero's award, and he needs your help. Ethan survived being starved and abandoned last year with help from the Kentucky Humane Society. His story of survival has become a nationwide tale of inspiration. Recently, he was nominated for a Hero...
Cristina Gladys Ryan, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was a member of American Legion, Eastern Star for many years and was an auxiliary member of the VFW. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Royce Ryan. Survivors...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Baptist Health Hardin held a beam signing and topping out ceremony last week to celebrate the progress on its new Outpatient Medical Pavilion. "Over the last couple of months, we have seen significant changes at the construction site, as the structure is now five...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids develop at different speeds, but Louisville is home to one who is sprinting through the fast track. Isla McNabb is a two-year-old who taught herself to read. She is now the youngest member of the high-IQ organization Mensa. “It makes me feel a little bit...
MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- An area flea market is blaming the city of Mt. Washington for driving it out of business. Paul Flynn. the owner of Vendor City on Highway 44, took to social media, before closing permanently this Friday. The business used an open space in a shopping center to allow individual vendors to set up booths to offer items for sale. But the city of Mt. Washington reportedly wanted each vendor to get a yearly $75 business license.
