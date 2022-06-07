ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

VFW Auxiliary hosts pet food drive

News Enterprise
 3 days ago

Vine Grove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10281 Auxiliary recently held a...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

News Enterprise

Community Calendar

Adaptive Yoga, 9 a.m., Hardin County Public Library, 100 Jim Owen Drive, E’town. Come in comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. A brief screening will be done, patrons must be on time as waivers must be signed prior to class. Masks are required in class because of county Covid metrics. POC: 270-769-6337.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Kentucky Moonshine Festival happens Saturday

Radcliff will be full of knives, moonshine and music Saturday as the Kentucky Moonshine Festival begins. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 92 Bourbon Trace in what some have labeled as Radcliff’s “bourbon and blade district.” The event features live music from Juggernaut Jug Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and the Kentucky Cowhands. Food trucks and other vendors will be on-site during the festival. Also included is a knife show and, of course, moonshine.
RADCLIFF, KY
News Enterprise

Making life better for animals, humans

Myra Covault has a love of helping others, those with two legs and four. She’s active in the Lincoln Trail Area Development District and works with shelter animals and wildlife. Covault was born in Fort Knox and moved around while her father was in the military. In 1980, he...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Connecting the dots in gospel style

SOMERSET, Ky. (KT) – Sometimes it takes connecting all the dots for a picture to come into clear view. God can be like that too, putting every dot in place even without us noticing, until they are all connected and we are wowed by the outcome. Jonathan Logan, the...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Fair pageant registration begins

The Hardin County Community Fair and Horse Show is just around the corner and registrations have begun for one of the fair’s long running traditions. Registration is taking place for the pageant categories of Miss for ages 16-21, Miss Teen for ages 13-15, Miss Pre-Teen for ages 8-12 and Little Miss/Mister for ages 5-7. The cutoff for registration is July 1 and pageants take place during the fair July 11-16.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Pure Prairie League headlines Vine Grove concert

The city of Vine Grove is having a blast this summer. Soft rock band Pure Prairie League is performing Aug. 13 along with opener and singer-songwriter Josh Mitcham at Optimist Park at the Ewart Amphitheater. While the concert is free, preferred seating is for sale at $20 a seat. Vine...
News Enterprise

Ford donates sale of timber from factory site

Ford Motor Co. is donating the proceeds from the sale of timber harvested at its BlueOvalSK Battery Park site to its neighbor, the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, according to a news release from the automaker. According to the release, the donation contributed $41,589.75 to the department, increasing its annual average...
GLENDALE, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Take a Dive in This Adult Only Rock Quarry Paradise in Kentucky

Leave the kids at home with the babysitter so that you can have an adult-only water adventure where you float and relax in this Kentucky paradise. There's a swimming hole in LaGrange, Kentucky that has some of the cleanest and bluest water in the area. There, you can float, paddle, snorkel, and even dive into this rock quarry. Falling Rock Park is located about two hours away from Evansville, so it's a perfect weekend road trip for you and your friends to have a blast together.
LA GRANGE, KY
WLKY.com

Pets rescued from house fire in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Fire Department responded to a fire at a residential property in Newburg Tuesday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., the fire department responded to the 3900 block of Melda Lane where they found a house that had caught fire. Firefighters said that all people...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Students spend week learning, having fun

Felix Grimes donned a neon safety vest, a blue helmet and other gear before picking up a bucket of water and piece of piping as he competed in a relay race Tuesday during a trip to the White Mills Water Treatment Plant. Grimes is one of several Lakewood, Cecilia Valley...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Ethan the dog moves to semi-finals for Hero Dog Award: How to vote

Louisville's little survivor Ethan is getting closer to winning a hero's award, and he needs your help. Ethan survived being starved and abandoned last year with help from the Kentucky Humane Society. His story of survival has become a nationwide tale of inspiration. Recently, he was nominated for a Hero...
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Enterprise

Cristina Gladys Ryan

Cristina Gladys Ryan, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was a member of American Legion, Eastern Star for many years and was an auxiliary member of the VFW. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Royce Ryan. Survivors...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids develop at different speeds, but Louisville is home to one who is sprinting through the fast track. Isla McNabb is a two-year-old who taught herself to read. She is now the youngest member of the high-IQ organization Mensa. “It makes me feel a little bit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington flea market closing doors for good, blames city

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- An area flea market is blaming the city of Mt. Washington for driving it out of business. Paul Flynn. the owner of Vendor City on Highway 44, took to social media, before closing permanently this Friday. The business used an open space in a shopping center to allow individual vendors to set up booths to offer items for sale. But the city of Mt. Washington reportedly wanted each vendor to get a yearly $75 business license.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY

