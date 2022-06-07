ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local blood bank in need of Type O blood; Offering gas cards, concert ticket raffle

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Blood donation stock image

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is in short supply of Type O blood after the Memorial Day holiday and recent mass shootings.

CBC said they must register at least 300 donors per day to meet area hospital demand, which they fell short of during the holiday period.

The summer started with a high demand of blood after the mass shootings in Texas and Oklahoma, CBC said.

The blood bank will be hosting “Fueling up Weekend” events on June 10-11 and June 17-18 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

Those who register for these weekends will receive a $10 Speedway gas card.

Anyone who registers to donate June 6-18 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton donation center will also be entered to win four tickets for all three days of the “Country Concert 22″ in Fort Loramie.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and provide photo identification that includes their full name.

For information about donating blood or to make an appointment visit CBC’s website.

